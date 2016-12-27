Home / Blogs

CircleID's Top 10 Posts of 2016

  • Jan 06, 2017 12:51 PM PST
By CircleID Reporter

The new year is upon us and it's time for our annual look at CircleID's most popular posts of the past year and highlighting those that received the most attention. Congratulations to all the 2016 participants and best wishes to all in the new year.

Additionally, you can also visit the leaderboards for CircleID's overall top 100 community and industry participants.


Top 10 Featured Blogs from the community in 2016:

#1Constantine RoussosHow .MUSIC Will Go Mainstream and Benefit ICANN's New gTLD Program
Constantine Roussos | Jan 06, 2016
Viewed 39,642 times
#2Geoff HustonExamining IPv6 Performance - Revisited
Geoff Huston | Aug 19, 2016
Viewed 18,134 times
#3Doug IsenbergCybersquatting & Banking: How Financial Services Industry Can Protect Itself Online (Free Webinar)
Doug Isenberg | May 02, 2016
Viewed 15,333 times
#4Scott HollenbeckWe Need You: Industry Collaboration to Improve Registration Data Services
Scott Hollenbeck | May 24, 2016
Viewed 14,751 times
#5Colin CampbellUsage Trumps Registrations: Why Past TLDs Failed and Why Many Will Follow in Their Path
Colin Campbell | Apr 09, 2016
Viewed 14,529 times
#6Garth BruenICANN Fails Consumers (Again)
Garth Bruen | Apr 15, 2016
Viewed 14,390 times
#7Tony KirschCanon Takes Its .brand to the World, Moves Its Global Site to .CANON
Tony Kirsch | May 18, 2016
Viewed 14,248 times
#8Wolfgang KleinwächterInternet Governance Outlook 2016: Cooperation & Confrontation
Wolfgang Kleinwächter | Jan 11, 2016
Viewed 14,222 times
#9Daniel A. SepulvedaInternet Stewardship Transition Critical to Internet's Future
Daniel A. Sepulveda | Sep 16, 2016
Viewed 13,347 times
#10Doug IsenbergThe Future of Domain Name Dispute Policies: The Journey Begins
Doug Isenberg | Apr 27, 2016
Viewed 12,859 times

Top 10 News in 2016:

#1CircleID ReporterIPv6 Now Dominant Protocol for Traffic Among Major US Mobile Providers
Aug 21, 2016
Viewed 16,228 times
#2CircleID ReporterSweden Makes its TLD Zone File Publicly Available
May 16, 2016
Viewed 13,006 times
#3CircleID ReporterInternet Governance Forum Puts the Spotlight on Trade Agreements
Dec 09, 2016
Viewed 11,462 times
#4CircleID ReporterHong Kong Billionaire Richard Li Becomes First Person to Own a TLD Matching His Name
May 12, 2016
Viewed 10,466 times
#5CircleID ReporterWordPress Announces New .BLOG TLD, to be Available This Year
May 12, 2016
Viewed 9,686 times
#6CircleID ReporterNext Round of New TLDs May Not Happen Until 2020, Says ICANN
May 05, 2016
Viewed 8,399 times
#7CircleID ReporterPirateBay Domains to Be Handed over to the State, Swedish Court Rules
May 14, 2016
Viewed 8,052 times
#8CircleID ReporterSeries of New African TLDs Fail to Go Live, Get Termination Notice from ICANN
May 11, 2016
Viewed 7,881 times
#9CircleID ReporterGoogle Releases 'Noto', Free Font Covering Every Language and Every Character on the Web
Oct 09, 2016
Viewed 7,057 times
#10CircleID ReporterCisco Issues Hight Alert on IPv6 Vulnerability, Says It Affects Both Cisco and Other Products
Jun 03, 2016
Viewed 6,467 times

Top 10 Industry News in 2016 (sponsored posts):

#1Boston IvyMove Beyond Defensive Domain Name Registrations, Towards Strategic Thinking
Boston Ivy | May 17, 2016
Viewed 15,807 times
#2VerisignVerisign Launches New gTLDs for the Korean Market, .닷컴 and .닷넷
Verisign | May 16, 2016
Viewed 12,915 times
#3Boston IvyMeet Boston Ivy, Home to Some of the Most Specialized TLDs in the Financial Services Sector
Boston Ivy | May 24, 2016
Viewed 12,397 times
#4VerisignVerisign Opens Landrush Program Period for .コム Domain Names
Verisign | May 16, 2016
Viewed 11,981 times
#5AfiliasNew .PROMO Domain Sunrise Period Begins Today
Afilias | Apr 14, 2016
Viewed 11,831 times
#6MarkMonitorDomain Management Handbook from MarkMonitor
MarkMonitor | May 10, 2016
Viewed 11,810 times
#7AfiliasAfilias Announces Relaunch of .GREEN TLD
Afilias | Apr 22, 2016
Viewed 11,338 times
#8RadixNew TLD .STORE Crosses 500+ Sunrise Applications
Radix | May 31, 2016
Viewed 10,095 times
#9Minds + MachinesMinds + Machines Group Announces Outsourcing Agreements, Web Address Change
Minds + Machines | Apr 08, 2016
Viewed 9,943 times
#10NeustarIs Your TLD Threat Mitigation Strategy up to Scratch?
Neustar | May 17, 2016
Viewed 9,411 times

By CircleID Reporter

Related topics: Access Providers, Censorship, Cloud Computing, Cyberattack, Cybercrime, Cybersquatting, Data Center, DNS, Email, ICANN, Internet Governance, Internet Protocol, IP Addressing, IPv6, Law, Malware, Net Neutrality, Policy & Regulation, Privacy, Security, Top-Level Domains, Web

 
   
