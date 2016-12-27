CircleID's Top 10 Posts of 2016

The new year is upon us and it's time for our annual look at CircleID's most popular posts of the past year and highlighting those that received the most attention. Congratulations to all the 2016 participants and best wishes to all in the new year.
Top 10 Featured Blogs from the community in 2016:
|#1
|How .MUSIC Will Go Mainstream and Benefit ICANN's New gTLD Program
Constantine Roussos | Jan 06, 2016
Viewed 39,642 times
|#2
|Examining IPv6 Performance - Revisited
Geoff Huston | Aug 19, 2016
Viewed 18,134 times
|#3
|Cybersquatting & Banking: How Financial Services Industry Can Protect Itself Online (Free Webinar)
Doug Isenberg | May 02, 2016
Viewed 15,333 times
|#4
|We Need You: Industry Collaboration to Improve Registration Data Services
Scott Hollenbeck | May 24, 2016
Viewed 14,751 times
|#5
|Usage Trumps Registrations: Why Past TLDs Failed and Why Many Will Follow in Their Path
Colin Campbell | Apr 09, 2016
Viewed 14,529 times
|#6
|ICANN Fails Consumers (Again)
Garth Bruen | Apr 15, 2016
Viewed 14,390 times
|#7
|Canon Takes Its .brand to the World, Moves Its Global Site to .CANON
Tony Kirsch | May 18, 2016
Viewed 14,248 times
|#8
|Internet Governance Outlook 2016: Cooperation & Confrontation
Wolfgang Kleinwächter | Jan 11, 2016
Viewed 14,222 times
|#9
|Internet Stewardship Transition Critical to Internet's Future
Daniel A. Sepulveda | Sep 16, 2016
Viewed 13,347 times
|#10
|The Future of Domain Name Dispute Policies: The Journey Begins
Doug Isenberg | Apr 27, 2016
Viewed 12,859 times
Top 10 News in 2016:
|#1
|IPv6 Now Dominant Protocol for Traffic Among Major US Mobile Providers
Aug 21, 2016
Viewed 16,228 times
|#2
|Sweden Makes its TLD Zone File Publicly Available
May 16, 2016
Viewed 13,006 times
|#3
|Internet Governance Forum Puts the Spotlight on Trade Agreements
Dec 09, 2016
Viewed 11,462 times
|#4
|Hong Kong Billionaire Richard Li Becomes First Person to Own a TLD Matching His Name
May 12, 2016
Viewed 10,466 times
|#5
|WordPress Announces New .BLOG TLD, to be Available This Year
May 12, 2016
Viewed 9,686 times
|#6
|Next Round of New TLDs May Not Happen Until 2020, Says ICANN
May 05, 2016
Viewed 8,399 times
|#7
|PirateBay Domains to Be Handed over to the State, Swedish Court Rules
May 14, 2016
Viewed 8,052 times
|#8
|Series of New African TLDs Fail to Go Live, Get Termination Notice from ICANN
May 11, 2016
Viewed 7,881 times
|#9
|Google Releases 'Noto', Free Font Covering Every Language and Every Character on the Web
Oct 09, 2016
Viewed 7,057 times
|#10
|Cisco Issues Hight Alert on IPv6 Vulnerability, Says It Affects Both Cisco and Other Products
Jun 03, 2016
Viewed 6,467 times
Top 10 Industry News in 2016 (sponsored posts):
|#1
|Move Beyond Defensive Domain Name Registrations, Towards Strategic Thinking
Boston Ivy | May 17, 2016
Viewed 15,807 times
|#2
|Verisign Launches New gTLDs for the Korean Market, .닷컴 and .닷넷
Verisign | May 16, 2016
Viewed 12,915 times
|#3
|Meet Boston Ivy, Home to Some of the Most Specialized TLDs in the Financial Services Sector
Boston Ivy | May 24, 2016
Viewed 12,397 times
|#4
|Verisign Opens Landrush Program Period for .コム Domain Names
Verisign | May 16, 2016
Viewed 11,981 times
|#5
|New .PROMO Domain Sunrise Period Begins Today
Afilias | Apr 14, 2016
Viewed 11,831 times
|#6
|Domain Management Handbook from MarkMonitor
MarkMonitor | May 10, 2016
Viewed 11,810 times
|#7
|Afilias Announces Relaunch of .GREEN TLD
Afilias | Apr 22, 2016
Viewed 11,338 times
|#8
|New TLD .STORE Crosses 500+ Sunrise Applications
Radix | May 31, 2016
Viewed 10,095 times
|#9
|Minds + Machines Group Announces Outsourcing Agreements, Web Address Change
Minds + Machines | Apr 08, 2016
Viewed 9,943 times
|#10
|Is Your TLD Threat Mitigation Strategy up to Scratch?
Neustar | May 17, 2016
Viewed 9,411 times
