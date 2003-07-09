The new head of the U.S. Executive Branch took several actions this week that have profound collateral consequences for Silicon Valley as well as its scientific and technical communities. Presumably, he thought it was payback time for not supporting him. Perhaps he thought that producing automobiles domestically for non-Muslim U.S. citizens to drive around a walled nation is the way to future economic success. No matter, the effects of actions taken this week are the equivalent of nuking Silicon Valley. more»
The free home-connectivity trial in Old Havana will end this week. Two thousand homes were eligible for the trial and I was told, off the record, that 700 people have signed contracts to pay for the service. I am not certain, but my guess is that those two thousand homes are served by a single central office that has been upgraded to offer Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) connectivity. more»
Private or public? Both cloud types offer benefits and both have enjoyed significant growth over the last few years. Yet, what's the best bet for your business: The virtually limitless resources of public cloud stacks, or the close-to-home control of private alternatives? Here's a look at some critical differences between public and private clouds... more»
Unsubscribing from mailing lists is hard. How many times have you seen a message "please remove me from this list," followed by two or three more pointing out that the instructions are in the footer of every message, followed by three or four more asking people to not send their replies to the whole list (all sent to the whole list, of course,) perhaps with a final message by the list manager saying she's dealt with it? For marketing broadcast lists, it's even worse because there's no list to write to. more»
In the case, filed by Michelin, the panel found the domain name 'tyre.plus' confusingly similar to the trademark TYREPLUS. Specifically, the panel wrote: "If one ignores the 'dot' between the Second-Level Domain ('tyre') and the Top-Level Domain ('plus'), the mark and the Domain Name are identical..." It's an issue that's arising with increasing frequency -- just as I had predicted. more»
The question is not uncommon these days for someone who has been the principal historian on the ITU over the past 40 years. The short answer is that the institution should do just fine. Indeed, the appearance of bizarre phenomena like Trump, enhance the value and trustworthiness of a stable, globally inclusive intergovernmental venue dealing with matters that by their nature require worldwide cooperation and is buttressed by one of the most highly regarded Secretary-Generals in its history. more»
In Spike Jonze's 2013 film "Her", the main character Theodore Twombly (played by Joaquin Phoenix) falls in love with a Siri-like virtual assistant. It is an intelligent computer operating system, a variance of AI envisioned by the high technology developers of today. We are still far away from creating AI capable of thinking and learning for themselves, not to mention living in symbiosis with them. However, Intelligent Virtual Assistants can be perceived as a step towards the fulfillment of the idea. more»
Many organizations are struggling to overcome key conceptual differences between today's AI-powered threat detection systems and legacy signature detection systems. A key friction area -- in perception and delivery capability -- lies with the inertia of Indicator of Compromise (IoC) sharing; something that is increasingly incompatible with the machine learning approaches incorporated into the new breed of advanced detection products. more»
The term "counterfeit" is defined under U.S. trademark law as "a spurious mark which is identical with, or substantially indistinguishable from, a registered mark." 15 U.S.C. § 1127 (Lanham Act, Sec. 45). Used as a noun, domain names ultimately found to have been registered in bad faith make their registrants cybersquatters by definition. But more commonly we encounter counterfeiting as an adjective as it applies to spurious goods (counterfeit goods) -- "made in exact imitation of something valuable or important with the intention to deceive or defraud." more»
Some years ago I wrote a post on the fact that I saw the world automate fast and did not see a lot of people worrying about the consequences for their lives. Nobody was smashing automated production lines. Smashing smartphones and laptops. In fact, embrace of new technology by the masses probably never before in history went this fast. Several and very different causes, including globalization, have led to a level of wealth that made these expensive tools and toys within reach of a vast number of people. more»
In Part 1 of "Bug Bounty Programs: Are You Ready?" we examined the growth of commercial bug bounty programs and what organizations need to do before investing in and launching their own bug bounty. In this part, we'll discuss why an organization needs to launch a bug bounty program, and what limits the value they will likely extract from such an investment. more»
Distributed Denial of Service is a big deal -- huge pools of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, such as security cameras, are compromised by botnets and being used for large scale DDoS attacks. What are the tools in hand to fend these attacks off? The first misconception is that you can actually fend off a DDoS attack. There is no magical tool you can deploy that will allow you to go to sleep every night thinking, "tonight my network will not be impacted by a DDoS attack." more»
The premise of crowdsourcing the task of uncovering new bugs and vulnerabilities in an organization's web applications or consumer products sounds compelling to many. What's not to like with the prospect of "many eyes" poking and prodding away at a corporate system for a minimal reward -- and preemptively uncovering flaws that could have been exploited by hackers with nefarious intent? more»
Aida Zekić, a student at the University of Uppsala, Sweden has published her master's thesis, "Internet in Public: an ethnographic account of the Internet in authoritarian Cuba." The thesis reports on interviews of 50 Cuban Internet users at nine WiFi hotspots in Havana during September and October 2016. She asked pre-planed, but mostly open-ended questions of 25 men and 25 women. She tried to identify people between 25 and 50 years old, but a few were a little older. more»
The FAKE45 sign in the photo lower right corner appearing on the front page of today's Washington Post -- ironically in front of the Department of Justice headquarters -- captures a result of yesterday's events that may have far-reaching consequences. About 4.5 million people -- including a million in Washington DC alone -- spontaneously came together from every corner of the nation and world to question the legitimacy of a Trump Administration, express disdain for its actions, and assert the repugnancy of its positions. I was there. more»
2016 broke the previous all-time high, set back in 2013, for the number of records exposed from reported data breaches. ›››
China's government has established a 100 billion yuan (US$14.5 billion) state fund to invest, nurture and support internet companies and spearhead the country's technological innovations and economic transformation into the so-called 'Internet Plus' era. ›››
Coalition Against Domain Name Abuse, the lobby group that campaigned for stronger cybersquatting laws and against new gTLDs, is back. ›››
"Pai, a Barack Obama nominee who has served as the senior FCC Republican for more than three years, could take the new role immediately and wouldn't require approval by the Senate because he was already confirmed to serve at the agency," Alex Byers and Tony Romm reporting in Politico. ›››
"Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler warned Republicans against dismantling the Obama administration's landmark 'net neutrality' protections," David Shepardson reporting in Reuters. ›››
Despite widespread concern about the security of mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, organizations are ill-prepared for the risks they pose, according to a research report issued today from Ponemon Institute, IBM Security, and Arxan Technologies. ›››
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is reported to have warned companies about an increasing risk of cyber espionage and attacks on pipelines, oil storage and shipment facilities. ›››
A power blackout in Ukraine's capital Kiev last month was caused by a cyber attack, according to Ukraine's National power company, Ukrenergo which hired investigators to help it determining the cause. ›››
Transition spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters today that former New York City Mayo, Rudy Giuliani will "chair" the cyber task force that Trump announced last Friday. The task force is given three months from Trump's inauguration to deliver a cybersecurity plan. ›››
The Department of Commerce issues a green paper outlining guiding principles and ways to support the advancement of the Internet of Things (IoT). ›››
"Alphabet cuts former Titan drone program from X division, employees dispersing to other units," reports Seth Weintraub today in 9TO5Google. ›››
As of January 1, the delivery of ransomware is illegal in California as per Senate Bill 1137 going into effect. ›››
The Federal Trade Commission is challenging the public to create an innovative tool to help protect consumers from security vulnerabilities in the software of home devices connected to the Internet of Things. ›››
"Governments around the world shut down the internet more than 50 times in 2016 -- suppressing elections, slowing economies and limiting free speech," Lyndal Rowlands reporting in IPS. ›››
"DotConnectAfrica's attempt to have ICANN legally blocked from delegating the .africa gTLD to rival applicant ZACR has been denied," Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite. ›››
President-elect Donald J. Trump has named Thomas P. Bossert, a top national security aide under President George W. Bush, to be his homeland security adviser, the Trump transition team announced Tuesday morning," Michael D. Shear reporting in the New York Times. ›››
"Beijing vowed on Tuesday to use all necessary means, including military ones, to wipe out subversion and attempts to undermine its sovereignty in cyberspace," Zhuang Pinghui reporting in South China Morning Post. ›››
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler has announced he will leave the agency on January 20, the day of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. ›››
In a note released this week, Google announced that it will begin publicly sharing National Security Letters (NSLs) it receives that have been freed of nondisclosure obligations either through litigation or legislation. ›››
China has shut down or 'dealt with' thousands of websites for sharing 'harmful' erotic or obscene content since April, the state's office for combating pornography and illegal publications announced on Thursday. ›››
|
MobileSponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
|
Port25
|
SecuritySponsored by
Verisign
|
DNS SecuritySponsored by
Afilias
The Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2Coalition) announced that Blacknight CEO, Michele Neylon has been appointed Chair Elect of its Board of Directors. Mr. Neylon's position as Chair Elect became effective on January 1st, 2017 and will assume his role as Chair on January 1st, 2018. more»
Neustar today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a private investment group led by Golden Gate Capital in a transaction valued at approximately $2.9 billion, including debt to be refinanced. more»
Radix, the portfolio Registry behind 8+ popular extensions such as .online, .store, .tech took its latest venture, the Startup League to its first conference, WebSummit earlier this week. more»
Verisign has released its Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report providing a unique view into online distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack trends from mitigations enacted on behalf of Verisign DDoS Protection Services and research conducted by Verisign iDefense Security Intelligence Services. more»
The unexpected election of Donald Trump, along with continued Republican control of both houses of Congress will have a big impact on our US priorities. While the outlook remains unclear, we've prepared the memo below examining the initial impact the election may have on issues that matter to Internet infrastructure companies and organizations. more»
A group of scientists launched the first ever space nation at a press conference in Paris earlier last month.. Asgardia is the prototype of a free society in space. It aims to launch its first satellite in 2017 and be recognized by the UN. more»
We recently discussed governmental organizations that send out warnings rather than preventing spear phishing attacks through email authentication. Therefore it's good to see a pair of prominent governmental organizations giving clear guidance to their constituents about using DMARC to enforce authenticity of email on their domains. The British Government Digital Service announced in June an upcoming requirement that all services using subdomains of gov.uk would need to have a DMARC policy at enforcement. more»
Afilias, a leading domain registry operator, congratulates Jonathan Robinson, Executive Chairman of Afilias' Board of Directors, on receiving the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) 2016 Leadership Award for his contributions to the ICANN and broader internet community. more»
The company will use the funds to meet the rapidly expanding demand for its patent-pending authentication platform which brings visibility, control, compliance, and security to cloud-based email services. more»
In the capacity that MarkMonitor has as an ICANN accredited registrar, we have observed numerous issues with registrations in the .feedback registry. These issues date back to the initial launch of .feedback earlier this year. more»
When it comes to something as important as DNS, the entity responsible for keeping your website online, some companies choose to play Russian roulette with their strategy by just using one DNS provider. more»
Index of CircleID Industry Participants
Michele Neylon
MD of Blacknight SolutionsJoined on Mar 02, 2004
Constance Bommelaer
Senior Director, Global Internet Policy, Internet SocietyJoined on Mar 23, 2015
William L. Yan
Chief Operating Officer at Incognito Software SystemsJoined on Jan 17, 2013
Joao Carlos Caribe
Campaing Director and ConsultantJoined on Oct 30, 2014
Paul Vixie
CEO, Farsight SecurityJoined on Sep 17, 2003
Kloot
Joined on May 04, 2012
Patrick Vande Walle
All around Internet governance troublemakerJoined on Jan 17, 2006
Ewan Sutherland
Telecommunications Policy AnalystJoined on Jan 01, 2006
John Levine
Author, Consultant & SpeakerJoined on Jun 14, 2004
Josh Ray
Vice President of Cybersecurity Intelligence at VerisignJoined on May 09, 2014
Fergie
Director of Threat IntelligenceJoined on May 09, 2005
Daniel A. Sepulveda
Deputy Assistant Secretary of StateJoined on Dec 23, 2015
Nick Feamster
Professor at Princeton UniversityJoined on Jan 19, 2016
Chris Wright
Chief Technology Officer at ARI Registry ServicesJoined on Jul 11, 2010
Werner Staub
Joined on Sep 04, 2006
Burt Kaliski
Chief Technology Officer at VerisignJoined on Jun 06, 2012
Olaf Kolkman
Chief Internet Technology Officer (CITO), Internet SocietyJoined on Apr 16, 2015
Don Moody
Domain Name & IP attorney in Los Angeles, co-founder of New gTLD DisputesJoined on Nov 14, 2007
Daniel Karrenberg
Chief Scientist at the RIPE NCCJoined on Feb 28, 2008
Timothy B. Lee
Adjunct Scholar at the Cato InstituteJoined on Nov 25, 2008
Doug Isenberg
Attorney & Founder of The GigaLaw FirmJoined on Feb 08, 2016
Duane Wessels
Principal Research Scientist at VerisignJoined on Jul 16, 2008
Paul Wilson
Director General of APNICJoined on Nov 13, 2003
Rick Rumbarger
Technology ExecutiveJoined on Aug 15, 2010
Eric Goldman
Professor, Santa Clara University School of LawJoined on Sep 11, 2003
Andrew Mack
Principal at AMGlobal ConsultingJoined on Oct 08, 2009
Mark Jeftovic
Co-Founder, easyDNS Technlogies Inc.Joined on Jul 09, 2003
Bevil Wooding
Internet Strategist at Packet Clearing HouseJoined on Nov 23, 2010
Joe S Alagna
V.P. Channel DevelopmentJoined on Jul 18, 2003
Bill Thompson
Journalist, Commentator and Technology CriticJoined on Sep 09, 2004