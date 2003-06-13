Hot Topics:   Policy & Regulation    Security    Law    Domain Names    Top-Level Domains    Internet Governance    Cyberattack    more...

How a Plaintiff Was Undeceived and Lost at Spam Litigation - What Nobody Told You About!

Jan 09, 2017 10:14 AM PST

Robert Cannon Back in 2003, there was a race to pass spam legislation. California was on the verge of passing legislation that marketers disdained. Thus marketers pressed for federal spam legislation which would preempt state spam legislation. The Can Spam Act of 2003 did just that... mostly. "Mostly" is where litigation lives. According to the Can Spam Act preemption-exception... more»

CircleID's Top 10 Posts of 2016

Jan 06, 2017 12:51 PM PST

The new year is upon us and it's time for our annual look at CircleID's most popular posts of the past year and highlighting those that received the most attention. Congratulations to all the 2016 participants and best wishes to all in the new year. more»

Internet Governance Outlook 2017: Nationalistic Hierarchies vs. Multistakeholder Networks?

Jan 06, 2017 9:50 AM PST

Wolfgang Kleinwächter Two events, which made headlines in the digital world in 2016, will probably frame the Internet Governance Agenda for 2017. October 1, 2016, the US government confirmed the IANA Stewardship transition to the global multistakeholder community. November 2, 2016, the Chinese government announced the adoption of a new cybersecurity law which will enter into force on July 1, 2017. more»

Parsing Domain Names Composed of Random Letters for Proof of Cybersquatting

Jan 06, 2017 8:50 AM PST

Gerald M. Levine The Respondent's cry of pain in AXA SA v. Whois Privacy Protection Service, Inc. / Ugurcan Bulut, axathemes, D2016-1483 (WIPO December 12, 2016) "[w]hat do you want from me people? I already removed all the files from that domain and it's empty. What else do you want me to do???" raises some interesting questions. "A," "x," and "a" is an unusual string of letters but unlike other iconic strings such as "u," "b" and "s" and "i", "b" and "m" for example that started their lives as the first letters of three-word brands AXA is not an acronym. more»

Is Proprietary Dead?

Jan 05, 2017 7:59 AM PST

Russ White A new age of openness is coming upon us. At least that's what we're being told. For instance -- "The reign of closed solution suites is over, shifting to the rise of open, heterogeneous software ecosystems." Maybe it's my 30 years in the information technology business (how many people remember Thomas-Conrad ARCnet hardware?), but I'm not convinced. It's worth taking a moment to consider the case. more»

It's Official: 2016 Was a Record Year for Domain Name Disputes

Jan 05, 2017 7:12 AM PST

Doug Isenberg As I predicted more than three months ago, 2016 turned out to be a record year for domain name disputes, including under the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP). That's according to statistics from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the only UDRP service provider that publishes real-time data on domain name disputes. WIPO's statistics show 3,022 cases in 2016 -- an increase of almost 10 percent from 2015. The previous most-active year for domain name disputes was 2012... more»

2016 New gTLD Year in Review (Infographic)

Jan 05, 2017 6:41 AM PST

Christa Taylor This post provides an overview of The 2016 New gTLD Year in Review infographic, reflecting on some of the intriguing highlights of the gTLD industry. The data analyzed within the infographic is based on the following: New Top Level Domains (TLDs) contained in the data set reflect open TLDs and exclude single registrants such as brands; For greater insight, TLDs have been separated into four quartiles or 'tiers' with tier 1 being the top 25% and tier 4 being the bottom 25%... more»

Is 2017 Crunch Time for the Domain Industry?

Jan 04, 2017 9:30 AM PST

Stéphane Van Gelder Verisign's spent the best part of 2016 putting out warnings. The .COM operator and domain industry heavyweight highlighted its Q3 earnings report with a stern "Ending Q4 '16 Domain Name Base expected to decrease by between 1.5M to 2.8M registrations from the end of Q3 '16". A forecast which the company said was based on "on historical seasonality and current market trends." As 2016 drew to a close, the downturn seemed to materialize... more»

Bridging California's Rural Digital Divide

Dec 29, 2016 9:06 PM PST

A shift has occurred in agriculture: farmers are not only relying on clouds but increasingly, on the cloud. With the click of a mouse, farmers can find out which fields need water and chemical inputs in real time. The use of this technology, called precision agriculture, is helping farming become more productive, environmentally friendly and is revolutionizing how our food is cultivated. more»

Edge Computing, Fog Computing, IoT, and Securing Them All

Dec 27, 2016 12:09 PM PST

Gunter Ollmann The oft used term "the Internet of Things" (IoT) has expanded to encapsulate practically any device (or "thing") with some modicum of compute power that in turn can connect to another device that may or may not be connected to the Internet. ... The information security community -- in fact, the InfoSec industry at large -- has struggled and mostly failed to secure the "IoT". This does not bode well for the next evolutionary advancement of networked compute technology. more»

Using Domain Name Privacy/Proxy Services Lawfully or to Hide Contact Information and Identity

Dec 27, 2016 10:51 AM PST

Gerald M. Levine Privacy/proxy services carry no per se stigma of nefarious purpose, although when first introduced circa 2006 there was some skepticism they could enable cybersquatting and panelists expressed different views in weighing the legitimacy for their use. Some Panels found high volume registrants responsible for registering domain-name-incorporating trademarks. Others rejected the distinction between high and low volume as a determining factor. more»

December 2016 Dot Brand Insights

Dec 25, 2016 12:11 AM PST

Guillaume Pahud The dot brand observatory is a research program on brands who registered their name at the top level of the internet domain name system -- the DNS. The research looks at the registration of second level domain names by brands, but also the use of these domain names to provide services and experience to customers. This research is carried out every other month, and we illustrate hereafter a certain number of highlights of our December analysis. more»

Here's the Largest URS Complaint Ever Filed

Dec 23, 2016 12:37 PM PST

Doug Isenberg A complaint under the Uniform Rapid Suspension System (URS) may -- like the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP) -- include more than one domain name, but few URS complaints have done so. Now, one new URS case just changed everything. In the largest URS case ever filed, an expert at the Forum ordered the suspension of 474 domain names in a single proceeding. more»

Confusing New gTLDs

Dec 23, 2016 11:46 AM PST

Jean Guillon Choosing the right domain name is like choosing a Trademark, it has to be taken seriously because it is a long time image investment. If new gTLDs have brought new options to those in charge of creating a name (precision, availability, novelty) and registering its (their) domain name(s), they also brought the possibility to make a terrible mistake when choosing the right extension for a domain name. more»

The Reality Virus

Dec 21, 2016 7:09 PM PST

Jay Daley There's a new virus infecting the Internet that's more pernicious and more dangerous than any virus that has gone before. It's the first example ever of a hybrid Internet-human virus and probably the universal common ancestor of all hybrid Internet-human viruses to come. The condition the virus leaves behind is increasingly well recognised and goes by the understated label of "post-truth" but the virus itself is so far anonymous and so I propose we name it after the effect it has on those it has infected who, put simply, can no longer distinguish reality from fiction, hence the reality virus. more»

News Briefs

Ransomware Crime Bill Goes into Effect in the State of California

As of January 1, the delivery of ransomware is illegal in California as per Senate Bill 1137 going into effect. ›››

Views: 1,471 - Comment
Related Topics: Cybercrime, Law, Security

FTC Announces Internet of Things Challenge, Offers $25,000 for Best Technical Solution

The Federal Trade Commission is challenging the public to create an innovative tool to help protect consumers from security vulnerabilities in the software of home devices connected to the Internet of Things. ›››

Views: 1,543 - Comment
Related Topics: Internet of Things, Security

Over 50 Internet Shutdowns Reported in 2016

"Governments around the world shut down the internet more than 50 times in 2016 -- suppressing elections, slowing economies and limiting free speech," Lyndal Rowlands reporting in IPS. ›››

Views: 1,641 - Comment
Related Topics: Access Providers, Censorship, Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation

Court Refuses Injunction in .africa TLD Case

"DotConnectAfrica's attempt to have ICANN legally blocked from delegating the .africa gTLD to rival applicant ZACR has been denied," Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite. ›››

Views: 1,646 - Comment
Related Topics: ICANN, Top-Level Domains

Trump Names Former Bush Aide Thomas Bossert Chief Adviser on Cybersecurity, Counterterrorism Role

President-elect Donald J. Trump has named Thomas P. Bossert, a top national security aide under President George W. Bush, to be his homeland security adviser, the Trump transition team announced Tuesday morning," Michael D. Shear reporting in the New York Times. ›››

Views: 3,137 - Comment
Related Topics: Cyberattack, Cybercrime, Security

China Says It Will Use All Means, Including Military, to Ensure Online Security

"Beijing vowed on Tuesday to use all necessary means, including military ones, to wipe out subversion and attempts to undermine its sovereignty in cyberspace," Zhuang Pinghui reporting in South China Morning Post. ›››

Views: 3,245 - Comment
Related Topics: Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation, Security

Tom Wheeler Announces Resignation as FCC Chairman

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler has announced he will leave the agency on January 20, the day of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. ›››

Views: 5,205 - Comment
Related Topics: Access Providers, Broadband, Net Neutrality, Policy & Regulation, Privacy, Telecom

Google Begins Publicly Sharing National Security Letters

In a note released this week, Google announced that it will begin publicly sharing National Security Letters (NSLs) it receives that have been freed of nondisclosure obligations either through litigation or legislation. ›››

Views: 5,394 - Comment
Related Topics: Law, Privacy, Security

China Shuts Down Thousands of Websites for 'Harmful', Obscene Content

China has shut down or 'dealt with' thousands of websites for sharing 'harmful' erotic or obscene content since April, the state's office for combating pornography and illegal publications announced on Thursday. ›››

Views: 4,869 - Comment
Related Topics: Censorship, Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation, Web

Yahoo Reveals Over One Billion More Accounts Have Been Hacked

Just a few months after Yahoo confirmed a massive data breach impacting half a billion users, the company today disclosed a second major breach of its systems affecting over a billion users. ›››

Views: 5,196 - Comment
Related Topics: Cyberattack, Cybercrime, Security

Google Signs Internet Deal With Cuba

Google has signed an agreement with the Cuban government allowing internet users on the Communist-run island quicker access to its branded content. ›››

Views: 4,091 - Comment
Related Topics: Access Providers, Broadband, Telecom

Internet Governance Forum Puts the Spotlight on Trade Agreements

"This year was the first year in which the spotlight fell on the use of trade agreements to make rules for the Internet behind closed doors, and a broad consensus emerged that this needs to change," Jeremy Malcolm reporting today from EFF. ›››

Views: 12,413 - Comment
Related Topics: Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation

AT&T CEO Confident Trump-Appointed FCC Will Scrap Net Neutrality Regulations

AT&T's regulatory problems are melting away as the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump draws near. ›››

Views: 4,358 - Comments (2)
Related Topics: Access Providers, Net Neutrality, Policy & Regulation

Internet Society Urges for Increased Effort to Address Unprecedented Challenges Facing the Internet

During the 11th Internet Governance Forum (IGF), a United Nations-convened conference taking place in Mexico, 6-9 December, the Internet Society urged the global Internet community to redouble its efforts in addressing the wave of unprecedented challenges facing the Internet. ›››

Views: 3,872 - Comment
Related Topics: Access Providers, Broadband, Censorship, Cyberattack, Cybercrime, Internet Governance, Internet of Things, Policy & Regulation, Security

Over $31 Million Stolen by Hackers from Russian Central Bank

Hackers have stolen over 2 billion rubles ($31 million) from correspondent accounts at the Russian central bank, the bank reported today. ›››

Views: 3,897 - Comment
Related Topics: Cybercrime

Cyberattack Cuts Off Thousands of TalkTalk, Post Office Customers in UK

Thousands of TalkTalk and Post Office customers in the UK have had their Internet access cut by an attack targeting certain types of Internet routers, according to a BBC report on Thursday. ›››

Views: 3,796 - Comment
Related Topics: Cyberattack, DDoS

Gambia Criticized for Shutting Down Communication Networks on Election Day

"Communication blackout shatters illusion of freedom during the election," says Amnesty International in a statement on Thursday. ›››

Views: 3,172 - Comment
Related Topics: Censorship

'Avalanche' Network Dismantled in an International Cyber Operation Including Europol and the FBI

After over four years of investigation, the international criminal infrastructure platform known as 'Avalanche' is reported to have been dismantled via a collaborative effort involving Public Prosecutor's Office Verden and the Lüneburg Police (Germany) in close cooperation with the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the Department of Justice and the FBI, Europol, Eurojust and global partners. ›››

Views: 3,894 - Comment
Related Topics: Cybercrime, Malware

Court Dismisses .Web Lawsuit, Says Agreement Not to Sue Is Enforceable

"Judge Percy Anderson of the U.S. District Court, Central District of California has granted ICANN's motion to dismiss in a lawsuit brought by a subsidiary of new TLD company Donuts," reports Andrew Allemann in Domain Name Wire. ›››

Views: 3,996 - Comments (1)
Related Topics: ICANN, Law, Top-Level Domains

Internet Archive to Build Copy in Canada in Wake of New U.S. Administration

We are building the Internet Archive of Canada because, to quote our friends at LOCKSS, "lots of copies keep stuff safe," writes founder Brewster Kahle in a blog post on Tuesday. ›››

Views: 3,155 - Comment
Related Topics: Censorship, Web
Industry Updates

Michele Neylon Appointed Chair Elect of i2Coalition

Jan 04, 2017 10:05 AM PST

i2Coalition The Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2Coalition) announced that Blacknight CEO, Michele Neylon has been appointed Chair Elect of its Board of Directors. Mr. Neylon's position as Chair Elect became effective on January 1st, 2017 and will assume his role as Chair on January 1st, 2018. more»

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Dec 15, 2016 11:01 AM PST

Neustar Neustar today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a private investment group led by Golden Gate Capital in a transaction valued at approximately $2.9 billion, including debt to be refinanced. more»

Startup League Reports from WebSummit, Lisbon

Nov 29, 2016 4:29 PM PST

Radix Radix, the portfolio Registry behind 8+ popular extensions such as .online, .store, .tech took its latest venture, the Startup League to its first conference, WebSummit earlier this week. more»

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

Nov 29, 2016 2:45 PM PST

Verisign Verisign has released its Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report providing a unique view into online distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack trends from mitigations enacted on behalf of Verisign DDoS Protection Services and research conducted by Verisign iDefense Security Intelligence Services. more»

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Nov 21, 2016 11:45 AM PST

i2Coalition The unexpected election of Donald Trump, along with continued Republican control of both houses of Congress will have a big impact on our US priorities. While the outlook remains unclear, we've prepared the memo below examining the initial impact the election may have on issues that matter to Internet infrastructure companies and organizations. more»

.SPACE Becomes the Choice of the First Ever Space Nation Asgardia

Nov 14, 2016 7:47 PM PST

Radix A group of scientists launched the first ever space nation at a press conference in Paris earlier last month.. Asgardia is the prototype of a free society in space. It aims to launch its first satellite in 2017 and be recognized by the UN. more»

Government Guidance for Email Authentication Has Arrived in USA and UK

Nov 09, 2016 6:07 PM PST

ValiMail We recently discussed governmental organizations that send out warnings rather than preventing spear phishing attacks through email authentication. Therefore it's good to see a pair of prominent governmental organizations giving clear guidance to their constituents about using DMARC to enforce authenticity of email on their domains. The British Government Digital Service announced in June an upcoming requirement that all services using subdomains of gov.uk would need to have a DMARC policy at enforcement. more»

Afilias Chairman Jonathan Robinson Wins ICANN's 2016 Leadership Award at ICANN 57

Nov 04, 2016 9:39 PM PST

Afilias Afilias, a leading domain registry operator, congratulates Jonathan Robinson, Executive Chairman of Afilias' Board of Directors, on receiving the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) 2016 Leadership Award for his contributions to the ICANN and broader internet community. more»

ValiMail Raises $12M for Its Email Authentication Service

Nov 03, 2016 1:29 PM PST

ValiMail The company will use the funds to meet the rapidly expanding demand for its patent-pending authentication platform which brings visibility, control, compliance, and security to cloud-based email services. more»

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Oct 24, 2016 2:01 PM PST

MarkMonitor In the capacity that MarkMonitor has as an ICANN accredited registrar, we have observed numerous issues with registrations in the .feedback registry. These issues date back to the initial launch of .feedback earlier this year. more»

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Oct 21, 2016 1:08 PM PST

Neustar When it comes to something as important as DNS, the entity responsible for keeping your website online, some companies choose to play Russian roulette with their strategy by just using one DNS provider. more»

