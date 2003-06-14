"Past performance does not necessarily predict future results." That's what the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requires mutual funds tell investors. But it's also true about domain name disputes. Cases in point: In four recent proceedings under the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP), the operator of a large bank won two decisions but lost two others, despite a track record of having won more than 30 previous UDRP disputes. more»
What will the Internet look like in the next seven to 10 years? How will things like marketplace consolidation, changes to regulation, increases in cybercrime or the widespread deployment of the Internet of Things impact the Internet, its users and society? At the Internet Society, we are always thinking about what's next for the Internet. And now we want your help! more»
Last week I was at the National Slate Museum in Wales watching slate being split apart. On the wall were sample pieces of all the standard sizes. These have cute names like "princess". For each size, there were three standard qualities: the thinnest are the highest quality (at 5mm in thickness), and the thickest have the lowest quality (those of 13mm or more). Obviously, a lighter slate costs less to transport and lets you roof a wider span and with less supporting wood, hence is worth more. more»
While conventional cyber attacks are evolving at breakneck speed, the world is witnessing the rise of a new generation of political, ideological, religious, terror and destruction motivated "Poli-Cyber™" threats. These are attacks perpetrated or inspired by extremists' groups such as ISIS/Daesh, rogue states, national intelligence services and their proxies. They are breaching organizations and governments daily, and no one is immune. more»
A company that registers a domain name containing someone else's trademark may be engaging in the acceptable practice of "defensive registration" if (among other things) the domain name is a typographical variation of the registrant's own trademark. That's the outcome of a recent decision under the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP), a case in which the domain name in dispute, idocler.com, contained the complainant's DOCLER trademark -- but also contained a typo of the respondent's DOLCER trademark. more»
Zero-touch provisioning (ZTP) -- whatever does that mean? Of course, it is another marketing term. I think the term "closer to zero touch provisioning" is probably better, but CTZTP -- as opposed to ZTP -- is a bit more of a mouthful. Whenever I hear language like this that I'm not familiar with, I get struck by a bolt of curiosity. What is this new and shiny phrase that has just appeared as if from nowhere? more»
I was naively optimistic in the early days of the Internet, assuming that it would enhance democracy while providing "big data" for historians. My first taste of that came during the Soviet coup attempt of 1991 when I worked with colleagues to create an archive of the network traffic in, out and within the Soviet Union. That traffic flowed through a computer called "Kremvax," operated by RELCOM, a Russian software company. The content of that archive was not generated by the government or the establishment media -- it was citizen journalism... more»
The Updated Supplementary Procedures for Independent Review Process ("IRP Supplementary Procedures") are now up for review and Public Comment. Frankly, there is a lot of work to be done. If you have ever been in a String Objection, Community Objection, or negotiated a Consensus Policy, your rights are being limited by the current way the IRP Supplementary Procedures proposal is structured. With timely edits, we can ensure that all directly-impacted and materially-affected parties have actual notice of the IRP proceeding... more»
Ransomware is a huge problem for small and medium businesses, and the most important question is this: should you pay the ransom? Ransomware has proven a successful revenue generator for criminals, which means the risk to businesses will grow as ransomware becomes more sophisticated and increasing numbers of ethically challenged criminals jump on the bandwagon. more»
Did you know that over 50% of .CZ domains are now signed with DNS Security Extensions (DNSSEC)? Or that over 2.5 million .NL domains and almost 1 million .BR domains are now DNSSEC-signed? Were you aware that around 80% of DNS clients are now requesting DNSSEC signatures in their DNS queries? And did you know that over 100,000 email domains are using DNSSEC and DANE to enable secure email between servers? more»
Back in 2003, there was a race to pass spam legislation. California was on the verge of passing legislation that marketers disdained. Thus marketers pressed for federal spam legislation which would preempt state spam legislation. The Can Spam Act of 2003 did just that... mostly. "Mostly" is where litigation lives. According to the Can Spam Act preemption-exception... more»
The new year is upon us and it's time for our annual look at CircleID's most popular posts of the past year and highlighting those that received the most attention. Congratulations to all the 2016 participants and best wishes to all in the new year. more»
Two events, which made headlines in the digital world in 2016, will probably frame the Internet Governance Agenda for 2017. October 1, 2016, the US government confirmed the IANA Stewardship transition to the global multistakeholder community. November 2, 2016, the Chinese government announced the adoption of a new cybersecurity law which will enter into force on July 1, 2017. more»
The Respondent's cry of pain in AXA SA v. Whois Privacy Protection Service, Inc. / Ugurcan Bulut, axathemes, D2016-1483 (WIPO December 12, 2016) "[w]hat do you want from me people? I already removed all the files from that domain and it's empty. What else do you want me to do???" raises some interesting questions. "A," "x," and "a" is an unusual string of letters but unlike other iconic strings such as "u," "b" and "s" and "i", "b" and "m" for example that started their lives as the first letters of three-word brands AXA is not an acronym. more»
A new age of openness is coming upon us. At least that's what we're being told. For instance -- "The reign of closed solution suites is over, shifting to the rise of open, heterogeneous software ecosystems." Maybe it's my 30 years in the information technology business (how many people remember Thomas-Conrad ARCnet hardware?), but I'm not convinced. It's worth taking a moment to consider the case. more»
"Pai, a Barack Obama nominee who has served as the senior FCC Republican for more than three years, could take the new role immediately and wouldn't require approval by the Senate because he was already confirmed to serve at the agency," Alex Byers and Tony Romm reporting in Politico. ›››
"Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler warned Republicans against dismantling the Obama administration's landmark 'net neutrality' protections," David Shepardson reporting in Reuters. ›››
Despite widespread concern about the security of mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, organizations are ill-prepared for the risks they pose, according to a research report issued today from Ponemon Institute, IBM Security, and Arxan Technologies. ›››
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is reported to have warned companies about an increasing risk of cyber espionage and attacks on pipelines, oil storage and shipment facilities. ›››
A power blackout in Ukraine's capital Kiev last month was caused by a cyber attack, according to Ukraine's National power company, Ukrenergo which hired investigators to help it determining the cause. ›››
Transition spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters today that former New York City Mayo, Rudy Giuliani will "chair" the cyber task force that Trump announced last Friday. The task force is given three months from Trump's inauguration to deliver a cybersecurity plan. ›››
The Department of Commerce issues a green paper outlining guiding principles and ways to support the advancement of the Internet of Things (IoT). ›››
"Alphabet cuts former Titan drone program from X division, employees dispersing to other units," reports Seth Weintraub today in 9TO5Google. ›››
As of January 1, the delivery of ransomware is illegal in California as per Senate Bill 1137 going into effect. ›››
The Federal Trade Commission is challenging the public to create an innovative tool to help protect consumers from security vulnerabilities in the software of home devices connected to the Internet of Things. ›››
"Governments around the world shut down the internet more than 50 times in 2016 -- suppressing elections, slowing economies and limiting free speech," Lyndal Rowlands reporting in IPS. ›››
"DotConnectAfrica's attempt to have ICANN legally blocked from delegating the .africa gTLD to rival applicant ZACR has been denied," Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite. ›››
President-elect Donald J. Trump has named Thomas P. Bossert, a top national security aide under President George W. Bush, to be his homeland security adviser, the Trump transition team announced Tuesday morning," Michael D. Shear reporting in the New York Times. ›››
"Beijing vowed on Tuesday to use all necessary means, including military ones, to wipe out subversion and attempts to undermine its sovereignty in cyberspace," Zhuang Pinghui reporting in South China Morning Post. ›››
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler has announced he will leave the agency on January 20, the day of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. ›››
In a note released this week, Google announced that it will begin publicly sharing National Security Letters (NSLs) it receives that have been freed of nondisclosure obligations either through litigation or legislation. ›››
China has shut down or 'dealt with' thousands of websites for sharing 'harmful' erotic or obscene content since April, the state's office for combating pornography and illegal publications announced on Thursday. ›››
Just a few months after Yahoo confirmed a massive data breach impacting half a billion users, the company today disclosed a second major breach of its systems affecting over a billion users. ›››
Google has signed an agreement with the Cuban government allowing internet users on the Communist-run island quicker access to its branded content. ›››
"This year was the first year in which the spotlight fell on the use of trade agreements to make rules for the Internet behind closed doors, and a broad consensus emerged that this needs to change," Jeremy Malcolm reporting today from EFF. ›››
The Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2Coalition) announced that Blacknight CEO, Michele Neylon has been appointed Chair Elect of its Board of Directors. Mr. Neylon's position as Chair Elect became effective on January 1st, 2017 and will assume his role as Chair on January 1st, 2018. more»
Neustar today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a private investment group led by Golden Gate Capital in a transaction valued at approximately $2.9 billion, including debt to be refinanced. more»
Radix, the portfolio Registry behind 8+ popular extensions such as .online, .store, .tech took its latest venture, the Startup League to its first conference, WebSummit earlier this week. more»
Verisign has released its Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report providing a unique view into online distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack trends from mitigations enacted on behalf of Verisign DDoS Protection Services and research conducted by Verisign iDefense Security Intelligence Services. more»
The unexpected election of Donald Trump, along with continued Republican control of both houses of Congress will have a big impact on our US priorities. While the outlook remains unclear, we've prepared the memo below examining the initial impact the election may have on issues that matter to Internet infrastructure companies and organizations. more»
A group of scientists launched the first ever space nation at a press conference in Paris earlier last month.. Asgardia is the prototype of a free society in space. It aims to launch its first satellite in 2017 and be recognized by the UN. more»
We recently discussed governmental organizations that send out warnings rather than preventing spear phishing attacks through email authentication. Therefore it's good to see a pair of prominent governmental organizations giving clear guidance to their constituents about using DMARC to enforce authenticity of email on their domains. The British Government Digital Service announced in June an upcoming requirement that all services using subdomains of gov.uk would need to have a DMARC policy at enforcement. more»
Afilias, a leading domain registry operator, congratulates Jonathan Robinson, Executive Chairman of Afilias' Board of Directors, on receiving the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) 2016 Leadership Award for his contributions to the ICANN and broader internet community. more»
The company will use the funds to meet the rapidly expanding demand for its patent-pending authentication platform which brings visibility, control, compliance, and security to cloud-based email services. more»
In the capacity that MarkMonitor has as an ICANN accredited registrar, we have observed numerous issues with registrations in the .feedback registry. These issues date back to the initial launch of .feedback earlier this year. more»
When it comes to something as important as DNS, the entity responsible for keeping your website online, some companies choose to play Russian roulette with their strategy by just using one DNS provider. more»
Index of CircleID Industry Participants
Duane Wessels
Principal Research Scientist at VerisignJoined on Jul 16, 2008
Brian Cute
Chief Executive Officer, .ORG, The Public Interest RegistryJoined on Jul 17, 2007
Mary Iqbal
Founder of DotAnything.coJoined on Jan 30, 2013
Michael Young
Chief Technology Officer at ArchitelosJoined on Mar 09, 2011
Tom Evslin
Joined on Apr 24, 2007
James Seng
Vice PresidentJoined on Oct 22, 2003
Nigel Roberts
CEO at CHANNELISLES.NETJoined on Mar 04, 2006
Arun Raghu
Technology Policy AdviserJoined on Apr 21, 2015
Robert Guerra
Managing Director, PrivaterraJoined on Aug 08, 2005
Elliot Noss
President and CEO of Tucows Inc.Joined on Jul 20, 2003
Rod Dixon
AttorneyJoined on Jun 14, 2003
Timothy B. Lee
Adjunct Scholar at the Cato InstituteJoined on Nov 25, 2008
Steve DelBianco
Executive Director at NetChoiceJoined on Jan 11, 2009
Robert Rozicki
One of those domain name typesJoined on Sep 15, 2004
Amit Fridman
Vice President Engineering at Crescendo NetworksJoined on Dec 01, 2009
Roland LaPlante
Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at AfiliasJoined on Jul 26, 2010
Jon Lawrence
Executive Officer, Electronic Frontiers Australia; Board member, ISOC-AUJoined on Jun 07, 2005
Greg Aaron
President, Illumintel Inc. and Co-Chair of the APWG's Internet Policy CommitteeJoined on Oct 30, 2008
Jon Farmer
Voice Technical Lead, Entanet International LtdJoined on Mar 20, 2009
Gideon Rop
Project Manager: DCA Registry Services Kenya and ISOC Kenya MemberJoined on Oct 16, 2011
Dan York
Author and Speaker on Internet technologies - and on staff of Internet SocietyJoined on Apr 24, 2007
Richard J Tindal
Joined on Feb 07, 2009
Barry Leiba
Principal and Chief Architect, Internet Messaging TechnologyJoined on Jan 13, 2009
Tobias Flaitz
Chief Executive Officer at Sedo Holding AGJoined on Oct 05, 2011
Scott Hollenbeck
Senior Director of the Verisign Registry Services LabJoined on Jan 24, 2014
Constantine Roussos
Founder of DotMusicJoined on Aug 22, 2009
J.D. Falk
Internet Standards and GovernanceJoined on Apr 02, 2008
Elisa Cooper
Vice President of Marketing at LecorpioJoined on Apr 24, 2009
Wolfgang Kleinwächter
Professor Emeritus at the University of AarhusJoined on Sep 09, 2011
Michael Hammer
Joined on Jul 28, 2007