Bridging California's Rural Digital Divide

Dec 29, 2016 9:06 PM PST

A shift has occurred in agriculture: farmers are not only relying on clouds but increasingly, on the cloud. With the click of a mouse, farmers can find out which fields need water and chemical inputs in real time. The use of this technology, called precision agriculture, is helping farming become more productive, environmentally friendly and is revolutionizing how our food is cultivated. more»

Edge Computing, Fog Computing, IoT, and Securing Them All

Dec 27, 2016 12:09 PM PST

Gunter Ollmann The oft used term "the Internet of Things" (IoT) has expanded to encapsulate practically any device (or "thing") with some modicum of compute power that in turn can connect to another device that may or may not be connected to the Internet. ... The information security community -- in fact, the InfoSec industry at large -- has struggled and mostly failed to secure the "IoT". This does not bode well for the next evolutionary advancement of networked compute technology. more»

Using Domain Name Privacy/Proxy Services Lawfully or to Hide Contact Information and Identity

Dec 27, 2016 10:51 AM PST

Gerald M. Levine Privacy/proxy services carry no per se stigma of nefarious purpose, although when first introduced circa 2006 there was some skepticism they could enable cybersquatting and panelists expressed different views in weighing the legitimacy for their use. Some Panels found high volume registrants responsible for registering domain-name-incorporating trademarks. Others rejected the distinction between high and low volume as a determining factor. more»

December 2016 Dot Brand Insights

Dec 25, 2016 12:11 AM PST

Guillaume Pahud The dot brand observatory is a research program on brands who registered their name at the top level of the internet domain name system -- the DNS. The research looks at the registration of second level domain names by brands, but also the use of these domain names to provide services and experience to customers. This research is carried out every other month, and we illustrate hereafter a certain number of highlights of our December analysis. more»

Here's the Largest URS Complaint Ever Filed

Dec 23, 2016 12:37 PM PST

Doug Isenberg A complaint under the Uniform Rapid Suspension System (URS) may -- like the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP) -- include more than one domain name, but few URS complaints have done so. Now, one new URS case just changed everything. In the largest URS case ever filed, an expert at the Forum ordered the suspension of 474 domain names in a single proceeding. more»

Confusing New gTLDs

Dec 23, 2016 11:46 AM PST

Jean Guillon Choosing the right domain name is like choosing a Trademark, it has to be taken seriously because it is a long time image investment. If new gTLDs have brought new options to those in charge of creating a name (precision, availability, novelty) and registering its (their) domain name(s), they also brought the possibility to make a terrible mistake when choosing the right extension for a domain name. more»

The Reality Virus

Dec 21, 2016 7:09 PM PST

Jay Daley There's a new virus infecting the Internet that's more pernicious and more dangerous than any virus that has gone before. It's the first example ever of a hybrid Internet-human virus and probably the universal common ancestor of all hybrid Internet-human viruses to come. The condition the virus leaves behind is increasingly well recognised and goes by the understated label of "post-truth" but the virus itself is so far anonymous and so I propose we name it after the effect it has on those it has infected who, put simply, can no longer distinguish reality from fiction, hence the reality virus. more»

Building the Future of Enterprise - Notes from AWS re:Invent 2016

Dec 21, 2016 9:05 AM PST

Chris Grundemann I attended AWS re:Invent 2016 about three or four weeks ago. Being new to both AWS and to re:Invent I was an outsider again, observing with virgin eyes. This means I learned a lot. Hopefully it means I saw things a bit differently than those more fully entrenched in this new community. So while others have long since covered the product announcements and other major news from the event, I'll take this opportunity to touch on some of the things that struck me as descriptive and/or indicative of the greater trends at play here. more»

DMARC and Message Wrapping

Dec 20, 2016 10:51 AM PST

John Levine I have groused at length about the damage that anti-phishing technique DMARC does to e-mail discussion lists. For at least two years list managers and list software developers have been trying to figure out what to do about it. The group that brought us DMARC is working on an un-DMARC-ing scheme called ARC, which will likely help somewhat, but ARC isn't ready yet, and due to ARC's complexity, it's likely that there will be many medium or small mail systems that enforce DMARC and can't or won't use ARC. more»

You Cannot Tell Your Customers to 'Shut Up' Anymore - Consumer Review Fairness Act Signed Into Law

Dec 20, 2016 10:13 AM PST

Robert Cannon Bad idea: Set up a business and provide poor goods or services; receive bad reviews online for your poor goods or services. Worse idea: Instead of treating your customers' feedback as free expert advice and listening to their suggestions on how to improve your business, sue your customers -- experience the Streisand Effect -- resulting in increased media coverage highlighting your lousy goods, service, and treatment of customers. Ensure that negatives reviews of your business get the widest exposure possible. more»

2016: The Year That Was in .brands TLDs

Dec 19, 2016 9:03 PM PST

Tony Kirsch Back in June, I wrote about the progress of .brands at the half-way point of the year. At the time, the total number of domains registered in .brand TLDs had grown by 238% in just six months, including a number of significant, high-profile .brands that had publicly launched. I also shared several broad patterns of usage that had started to emerge. As we approach the end of 2016, let's take a look at the year that was. more»

Good Faith and Abusive Registration of Domain Names

Dec 19, 2016 9:09 AM PST

Gerald M. Levine Not all domain names identical or confusingly similar to trademarks are actionable. Exhibit 1 are complainants whose trademarks postdate domain name registration. The latest example of this is Insight Energy Ventures LLC v. Alois Muehlberger, L.M.Berger Co.Ltd., D2016-2010 (WIPO December 12, 2016) (<powerly.com>) but there are other, more esoteric examples such as loss by genericide, Shop Vac Corporation v. Md Oliul Alam / Quick Rank, FA1611001701026 (Forum December 10, 2016). more»

Leaving it to the Last Second - The Leap Seconds Conundrum

Dec 16, 2016 9:23 AM PST

Geoff Huston Thanks to the moon, the earth's rate of rotation is slowing down. It's a subtle interaction and the modeling of planetary dynamics predicts that the earth's rotation should be slowing down by an average of 2.3 milliseconds per century. But this is not quite so uniform... So what? Maybe we can start by looking at how we've defined time over history... It's only been in recent decades that we've turned our attention to timekeeping with an obsessive level of detail that rivals, and maybe even surpasses, train spotting. more»

Yahoo's 1 Billion Accounts Hacked is a Chilling Warning: Start Doing Things Differently or Die

Dec 16, 2016 7:24 AM PST

Khaled Fattal Today, this is how easily "TRUST" by your users/customers can be shattered, your revenues devastated, your share value plunged into the abyss, and your business destroyed. Furthermore, conventional thinking belongs only in university libraries, not in board rooms. It is time to seriously consider other innovative Out-Of-The-Box Solutions and doing things differently, or start writing your business obituary. more»

Curious Statement About 2012 gTLD Round Name Collision Fears at IGF

Dec 14, 2016 12:10 PM PST

During his presentation at IGF on 7 December in Guadalajara, Akram Atallah, President of ICANN's Global Domain Division, said the following: So when you look at that, you'll see that we are left with only 20 to go. There are a few that need to be withdrawn that haven't withdrawn... This surprised me, but since the meeting was about possible new application procedures and not the handling of the last round's persistent problems, I decided not to ask at that point. more»

Trump Names Former Bush Aide Thomas Bossert Chief Adviser on Cybersecurity, Counterterrorism Role

President-elect Donald J. Trump has named Thomas P. Bossert, a top national security aide under President George W. Bush, to be his homeland security adviser, the Trump transition team announced Tuesday morning," Michael D. Shear reporting in the New York Times. ›››

China Says It Will Use All Means, Including Military, to Ensure Online Security

"Beijing vowed on Tuesday to use all necessary means, including military ones, to wipe out subversion and attempts to undermine its sovereignty in cyberspace," Zhuang Pinghui reporting in South China Morning Post. ›››

Tom Wheeler Announces Resignation as FCC Chairman

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler has announced he will leave the agency on January 20, the day of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. ›››

Google Begins Publicly Sharing National Security Letters

In a note released this week, Google announced that it will begin publicly sharing National Security Letters (NSLs) it receives that have been freed of nondisclosure obligations either through litigation or legislation. ›››

China Shuts Down Thousands of Websites for 'Harmful', Obscene Content

China has shut down or 'dealt with' thousands of websites for sharing 'harmful' erotic or obscene content since April, the state's office for combating pornography and illegal publications announced on Thursday. ›››

Yahoo Reveals Over One Billion More Accounts Have Been Hacked

Just a few months after Yahoo confirmed a massive data breach impacting half a billion users, the company today disclosed a second major breach of its systems affecting over a billion users. ›››

Google Signs Internet Deal With Cuba

Google has signed an agreement with the Cuban government allowing internet users on the Communist-run island quicker access to its branded content. ›››

Internet Governance Forum Puts the Spotlight on Trade Agreements

"This year was the first year in which the spotlight fell on the use of trade agreements to make rules for the Internet behind closed doors, and a broad consensus emerged that this needs to change," Jeremy Malcolm reporting today from EFF. ›››

AT&T CEO Confident Trump-Appointed FCC Will Scrap Net Neutrality Regulations

AT&T's regulatory problems are melting away as the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump draws near. ›››

Internet Society Urges for Increased Effort to Address Unprecedented Challenges Facing the Internet

During the 11th Internet Governance Forum (IGF), a United Nations-convened conference taking place in Mexico, 6-9 December, the Internet Society urged the global Internet community to redouble its efforts in addressing the wave of unprecedented challenges facing the Internet. ›››

Over $31 Million Stolen by Hackers from Russian Central Bank

Hackers have stolen over 2 billion rubles ($31 million) from correspondent accounts at the Russian central bank, the bank reported today. ›››

Cyberattack Cuts Off Thousands of TalkTalk, Post Office Customers in UK

Thousands of TalkTalk and Post Office customers in the UK have had their Internet access cut by an attack targeting certain types of Internet routers, according to a BBC report on Thursday. ›››

Gambia Criticized for Shutting Down Communication Networks on Election Day

"Communication blackout shatters illusion of freedom during the election," says Amnesty International in a statement on Thursday. ›››

'Avalanche' Network Dismantled in an International Cyber Operation Including Europol and the FBI

After over four years of investigation, the international criminal infrastructure platform known as 'Avalanche' is reported to have been dismantled via a collaborative effort involving Public Prosecutor's Office Verden and the Lüneburg Police (Germany) in close cooperation with the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the Department of Justice and the FBI, Europol, Eurojust and global partners. ›››

Court Dismisses .Web Lawsuit, Says Agreement Not to Sue Is Enforceable

"Judge Percy Anderson of the U.S. District Court, Central District of California has granted ICANN's motion to dismiss in a lawsuit brought by a subsidiary of new TLD company Donuts," reports Andrew Allemann in Domain Name Wire. ›››

Internet Archive to Build Copy in Canada in Wake of New U.S. Administration

We are building the Internet Archive of Canada because, to quote our friends at LOCKSS, "lots of copies keep stuff safe," writes founder Brewster Kahle in a blog post on Tuesday. ›››

Group Creates International Association for Geographic TLDs

The operators of geographic top-level domains such as .nyc, .london, .berlin and .tokyo have founded an international non-for-profit association in Brussels. ›››

Facebook Goes Live with Express Wifi in India

According to a new update on Facebook's Internet.org website on Monday, a service called "Express Wifi" has gone live and plans are in place to expand to other regions soon. ›››

For the First Time Wireless Carriers and Auto Makers Seek Common Ground on Wireless Standards

For the first time auto makers and wireless carriers are actually seeking common ground around the creation of the wireless new standard, writes Roger Lanctot, Associate Director in the Global Automotive Practice at Strategy Analytics. ›››

Germany's Leading ISP Deutsche Telekom Under Cyberattack, Close to 900K Customers Affected

Close to a million Deutsche Telekom customers have had trouble getting online since Sunday afternoon which the company on Monday confirmed to be the result of an "outside" attack. ›››

Internet Governance Forum Puts the Spotlight on Trade Agreements

Google Begins Publicly Sharing National Security Letters

Yahoo Reveals Over One Billion More Accounts Have Been Hacked

Tom Wheeler Announces Resignation as FCC Chairman

China Shuts Down Thousands of Websites for 'Harmful', Obscene Content

AT&T CEO Confident Trump-Appointed FCC Will Scrap Net Neutrality Regulations

Google Signs Internet Deal With Cuba

Gerald M. Levine commented on:
Using Domain Name Privacy/Proxy Services Lawfully or to Hide Contact Information and Identity
Dec 30, 6:54 AM PST
Gerald M. Levine commented on:
Using Domain Name Privacy/Proxy Services Lawfully or to Hide Contact Information and Identity
Dec 30, 6:48 AM PST
Jean Guillon commented on:
Confusing New gTLDs
Dec 29, 6:43 AM PST
Jean Guillon commented on:
Confusing New gTLDs
Dec 29, 6:36 AM PST
Phil Buckingham commented on:
Confusing New gTLDs
Dec 29, 6:12 AM PST
Kathy Kleiman commented on:
Confusing New gTLDs
Dec 28, 7:38 PM PST
Jean Guillon commented on:
Confusing New gTLDs
Dec 28, 12:28 PM PST
Jean Guillon commented on:
Confusing New gTLDs
Dec 28, 12:19 PM PST
Stephane Bortzmeyer commented on:
Confusing New gTLDs
Dec 28, 11:13 AM PST
Todd Knarr commented on:
Using Domain Name Privacy/Proxy Services Lawfully or to Hide Contact Information and Identity
Dec 28, 8:08 AM PST
Joe S Alagna commented on:
Using Domain Name Privacy/Proxy Services Lawfully or to Hide Contact Information and Identity
Dec 28, 7:42 AM PST
Jean Guillon commented on:
Confusing New gTLDs
Dec 28, 3:26 AM PST
Alex Tajirian commented on:
Confusing New gTLDs
Dec 28, 3:14 AM PST
Jean Guillon commented on:
Confusing New gTLDs
Dec 26, 8:52 AM PST
Alex Tajirian commented on:
Confusing New gTLDs
Dec 26, 8:47 AM PST
Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Dec 15, 2016 11:01 AM PST

Neustar Neustar today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a private investment group led by Golden Gate Capital in a transaction valued at approximately $2.9 billion, including debt to be refinanced. more»

Startup League Reports from WebSummit, Lisbon

Nov 29, 2016 4:29 PM PST

Radix Radix, the portfolio Registry behind 8+ popular extensions such as .online, .store, .tech took its latest venture, the Startup League to its first conference, WebSummit earlier this week. more»

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

Nov 29, 2016 2:45 PM PST

Verisign Verisign has released its Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report providing a unique view into online distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack trends from mitigations enacted on behalf of Verisign DDoS Protection Services and research conducted by Verisign iDefense Security Intelligence Services. more»

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Nov 21, 2016 11:45 AM PST

i2Coalition The unexpected election of Donald Trump, along with continued Republican control of both houses of Congress will have a big impact on our US priorities. While the outlook remains unclear, we've prepared the memo below examining the initial impact the election may have on issues that matter to Internet infrastructure companies and organizations. more»

.SPACE Becomes the Choice of the First Ever Space Nation Asgardia

Nov 14, 2016 7:47 PM PST

Radix A group of scientists launched the first ever space nation at a press conference in Paris earlier last month.. Asgardia is the prototype of a free society in space. It aims to launch its first satellite in 2017 and be recognized by the UN. more»

Government Guidance for Email Authentication Has Arrived in USA and UK

Nov 09, 2016 6:07 PM PST

ValiMail We recently discussed governmental organizations that send out warnings rather than preventing spear phishing attacks through email authentication. Therefore it's good to see a pair of prominent governmental organizations giving clear guidance to their constituents about using DMARC to enforce authenticity of email on their domains. The British Government Digital Service announced in June an upcoming requirement that all services using subdomains of gov.uk would need to have a DMARC policy at enforcement. more»

Afilias Chairman Jonathan Robinson Wins ICANN's 2016 Leadership Award at ICANN 57

Nov 04, 2016 9:39 PM PST

Afilias Afilias, a leading domain registry operator, congratulates Jonathan Robinson, Executive Chairman of Afilias' Board of Directors, on receiving the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) 2016 Leadership Award for his contributions to the ICANN and broader internet community. more»

ValiMail Raises $12M for Its Email Authentication Service

Nov 03, 2016 1:29 PM PST

ValiMail The company will use the funds to meet the rapidly expanding demand for its patent-pending authentication platform which brings visibility, control, compliance, and security to cloud-based email services. more»

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Oct 24, 2016 2:01 PM PST

MarkMonitor In the capacity that MarkMonitor has as an ICANN accredited registrar, we have observed numerous issues with registrations in the .feedback registry. These issues date back to the initial launch of .feedback earlier this year. more»

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Oct 21, 2016 1:08 PM PST

Neustar When it comes to something as important as DNS, the entity responsible for keeping your website online, some companies choose to play Russian roulette with their strategy by just using one DNS provider. more»

8 Tips to Find Your Perfect .COM Domain Name

Oct 17, 2016 10:25 AM PST

Verisign With nearly 30 years of top-tier news, entertainment and businesses associated with .com, it has become one of the most versatile, trusted and recognizable domain name extensions around the world. more»

