Cyber-Terrorism Rising, Existing Cyber-Security Strategies Failing, What Are Decision Makers to Do?

  Jan 13, 2017
By Khaled Fattal
Khaled Fattal

A Global Paradigm Change is Threatening us All

While conventional cyber attacks are evolving at breakneck speed, the world is witnessing the rise of a new generation of political, ideological, religious, terror and destruction motivated "Poli-Cyber™" threats. These are attacks perpetrated or inspired by extremists' groups such as ISIS/Daesh, rogue states, national intelligence services and their proxies. They are breaching organizations and governments daily, and no one is immune. This is a global paradigm change in the cyber and non-cyber threat landscape. The world has moved from resisting the attack, to surviving the inevitable.

Traditional Cyber-Security Strategies are Struggling at Best, and Failing Daily

With traditional cyber-security strategies failing, how can Decision Makers defend and protect national and corporate interests against existing serious conventional attacks and the new generation of Poli-Cyber terrorism? This is not just a threat to profitability, this is a threat to "Survivability". New & innovative solutions are most urgently needed.

The MLi Group is organizing Decision Maker Symposiums & Briefings aimed at Chairmen, CEOs, Board members and senior government officials, as well as Summits around the world to address these new threats, and offer innovative solutions that address them. On March 22-23, 2017, an MLi summit is taking place in London aimed at: "Securing Survivability in Cyber Threatened World

This Summit is a new format created by MLi based on its proprietary and holistic Survivability Solution™ to address these grave new threats posed by conventional and destruction motivated Poli-Cyber attacks threatening businesses and governments globally.

The Summit Draft Program illustrates the innovative MLi developed model as well as some of their partners' mechanisms and processes to help stakeholders first come to terms with the severity of new threat landscape and to be able to operate in it. Only then are they in a position to start their journey to better ensuring "Survivability".

Decision Makers who are keen on making their organizations become better protected against these new threats would significantly benefit from attending.

But those who also see the value of turning a threat into a unique competitive edge and opportunity for years to come would find Joining, Witnessing & Engaging in the New Mind-Set, Approach, & Solutions Needed to Address this Critical New Challenge very Compelling.

By Khaled Fattal, Group Chairman, The Multilingual Internet Group. More blog posts from Khaled Fattal can also be read here.

Related topics: Cloud Computing, Cyberattack, Cybercrime, DDoS, DNS Security, Internet Governance, Internet of Things, Internet Protocol, Law, Malware, Policy & Regulation, Security, Spam

 
   
