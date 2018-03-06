Home / Blogs

CircleID's Top 10 Posts of 2018

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jan 09, 2019 5:47 AM PST
It is once again time for our annual review of posts that received the most attention on CircleID during the past year. Congratulations to all the 2018 participants for sharing their thoughts and making a difference in the industry.

Top 10 Featured Blogs from the community in 2018:

#1Brian WinterfeldtICANN Proposed Interim GDPR Compliance Model Would Kill Operational Transparency of the InternetBrian Winterfeldt – Mar 06, 2018
Viewed 22,261 times
#2Anthony RutkowskiHumming an Open Internet Demise in London?Anthony Rutkowski – Feb 25, 2018
Viewed 20,793 times
#3John LevineWhy Is It So Hard to Run a Bitcoin Exchange?John Levine – Feb 13, 2018
Viewed 17,453 times
#4Hemanshu NigamWhy Are the EU Data Protection Authorities Taking Away Our Fundamental Right to be Safe?Hemanshu Nigam – Apr 21, 2018
Viewed 15,338 times
#5Mark JeftovicWhy You Must Learn to Love DNSSECMark Jeftovic – Jun 19, 2018
Viewed 14,451 times
#6John LevineBlockchain's Two-Flavored AppealJohn Levine – May 07, 2018
Viewed 14,189 times
#7Kurt PritzChanges to the Domain Name MarketplaceKurt Pritz – Mar 12, 2018
Viewed 13,211 times
#8Wolfgang KleinwächterInternet Governance Outlook 2018: Preparing for Cyberwar or Promoting Cyber Détente?Wolfgang Kleinwächter – Jan 06, 2018
Viewed 12,966 times
#9Kathy KleimanHolocaust Remembrance DayKathy Kleiman – Apr 12, 2018
Viewed 12,452 times
#10Megan L. BrownSecurity, Standards, and IoT: Will Connected Devices Flourish Under Prescriptive Regimes?Megan L. Brown – Mar 29, 2018
Viewed 12,142 times

Top 10 News in 2018:

#1CircleID ReporterMicrosoft, Facebook and Others Demand ICANN Take a Closer Look at Questionable RegistrarsMar 07, 2018
Viewed 20,058 times
#2CircleID ReporterReport Estimates Cybercrime Taking $600 Billion Toll on Global EconomyFeb 21, 2018
Viewed 15,854 times
#3CircleID ReporterSEC Reinforces and Expands Its Cybersecurity Guidance for Public CompaniesFeb 22, 2018
Viewed 15,421 times
#4CircleID ReporterIPv6, 5G and Mesh Networks Heightening Law Enforcement Challenges, Says Australian GovernmentFeb 28, 2018
Viewed 15,279 times
#5CircleID ReporterGold Dragon Helps Olympics Malware Attacks Gain Permanent Presence on Systems, Reports McAfeeFeb 05, 2018
Viewed 14,295 times
#6CircleID ReporterAccess Logs Reveal 12M Visits to .CM Typosquatted Sites Just in 2018 So FarApr 05, 2018
Viewed 13,870 times
#7CircleID ReporterBotnets Shift Focus to Credential Abuse, Says Latest Akamai ReportFeb 20, 2018
Viewed 12,930 times
#8CircleID ReporterUK's Government Websites Infected by Cryptocurrency Mining MalwareFeb 12, 2018
Viewed 12,686 times
#9CircleID Reporter2.6 Billion Records Were Stolen, Lost or Exposed Worldwide in 2017, an 88% Increase From 2016Apr 12, 2018
Viewed 12,341 times
#10CircleID ReporterTeen Hacker Who Targeted High Ranking US Government Officials Sentenced to 2 Years in PrisonApr 20, 2018
Viewed 11,781 times

Top 10 Industry News in 2018 (sponsored posts):

#1VerisignDNS-Based Threats: DNS Reflection and Amplification AttacksVerisign – Jan 29, 2018
Viewed 12,857 times
#2VerisignQ4 2017 DDoS Trends Report: Financial Sector Experienced 40 Percent of AttacksVerisign – Mar 20, 2018
Viewed 11,791 times
#3VerisignDNS-Based Threats: Cache PoisoningVerisign – Apr 18, 2018
Viewed 8,932 times
#4Internet Commerce AssociationICA Statement on ADO.com UDRP Decision: Overreaching Panelists and Interference With Domain MarketInternet Commerce Association – Mar 01, 2018
Viewed 6,682 times
#5Internet Commerce AssociationA Re-Examination of the Defense of Laches After 18 Years of the UDRPInternet Commerce Association – Jan 15, 2018
Viewed 6,144 times
#6VerisignVerisign Domain Name Industry Brief: Internet Grows to 332.4 Million Domain Registrations in Q4 2017Verisign – Feb 16, 2018
Viewed 5,967 times
#7AfiliasAfilias to Buy Entire TLDs at NamesConAfilias – Jan 27, 2018
Viewed 5,093 times
#8RadixStartups on Radix Domains Rake in $436M in VC FundingRadix – Jan 29, 2018
Viewed 4,751 times
#9BrandsightPaving the Path to the Brandsight Beta: Development and Release of Our Domain Management ProductBrandsight – Jan 18, 2018
Viewed 4,369 times
#10RadixRadix's Premium Domains for 2017 Renew at 71%Radix – Mar 22, 2018
Viewed 4,352 times

