CircleID's Top 10 Posts of 2018

It is once again time for our annual review of posts that received the most attention on CircleID during the past year. Congratulations to all the 2018 participants for sharing their thoughts and making a difference in the industry.
Top 10 Featured Blogs from the community in 2018:
|#1
|ICANN Proposed Interim GDPR Compliance Model Would Kill Operational Transparency of the Internet
|#2
|Humming an Open Internet Demise in London?
|#3
|Why Is It So Hard to Run a Bitcoin Exchange?
|#4
|Why Are the EU Data Protection Authorities Taking Away Our Fundamental Right to be Safe?
|#5
|Why You Must Learn to Love DNSSEC
|#6
|Blockchain's Two-Flavored Appeal
|#7
|Changes to the Domain Name Marketplace
|#8
|Internet Governance Outlook 2018: Preparing for Cyberwar or Promoting Cyber Détente?
|#9
|Holocaust Remembrance Day
|#10
|Security, Standards, and IoT: Will Connected Devices Flourish Under Prescriptive Regimes?
Top 10 News in 2018:
|#1
|Microsoft, Facebook and Others Demand ICANN Take a Closer Look at Questionable Registrars
|#2
|Report Estimates Cybercrime Taking $600 Billion Toll on Global Economy
|#3
|SEC Reinforces and Expands Its Cybersecurity Guidance for Public Companies
|#4
|IPv6, 5G and Mesh Networks Heightening Law Enforcement Challenges, Says Australian Government
|#5
|Gold Dragon Helps Olympics Malware Attacks Gain Permanent Presence on Systems, Reports McAfee
|#6
|Access Logs Reveal 12M Visits to .CM Typosquatted Sites Just in 2018 So Far
|#7
|Botnets Shift Focus to Credential Abuse, Says Latest Akamai Report
|#8
|UK's Government Websites Infected by Cryptocurrency Mining Malware
|#9
|2.6 Billion Records Were Stolen, Lost or Exposed Worldwide in 2017, an 88% Increase From 2016
|#10
|Teen Hacker Who Targeted High Ranking US Government Officials Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison
Top 10 Industry News in 2018 (sponsored posts):
|#1
|DNS-Based Threats: DNS Reflection and Amplification Attacks
|#2
|Q4 2017 DDoS Trends Report: Financial Sector Experienced 40 Percent of Attacks
|#3
|DNS-Based Threats: Cache Poisoning
|#4
|ICA Statement on ADO.com UDRP Decision: Overreaching Panelists and Interference With Domain Market
|#5
|A Re-Examination of the Defense of Laches After 18 Years of the UDRP
|#6
|Verisign Domain Name Industry Brief: Internet Grows to 332.4 Million Domain Registrations in Q4 2017
|#7
|Afilias to Buy Entire TLDs at NamesCon
|#8
|Startups on Radix Domains Rake in $436M in VC Funding
|#9
|Paving the Path to the Brandsight Beta: Development and Release of Our Domain Management Product
|#10
|Radix's Premium Domains for 2017 Renew at 71%
