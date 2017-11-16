Gold Dragon Helps Olympics Malware Attacks Gain Permanent Presence on Systems, Reports McAfee

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

A report recently released by McAfee Advanced Threat Research (ATR) revealed a fileless attack targeting organizations involved with the Pyeongchang Olympics. It was known that the attack used a PowerShell implant to establish a channel to the attacker's server in order to gather basic system-level data. However what was not determined at that time was what occurred after the attacker gained access to the victim's system. Ryan Sherstobitoff and Jessica Saavedra-Morales from McAfee report : "[We] now discovered additional implants that are part of an operation to gain persistence for continued data exfiltration and for targeted access. We have named these implants, which appeared in December 2017, Gold Dragon, Brave Prince, Ghost419, and Running Rat, based on phrases in their code. ... We now believe this implant is the second-stage payload in the Olympics attack that ATR discovered January 6, 2018. The PowerShell implant [Gold Dragon] used in the Olympics campaign was a stager based on the PowerShell Empire framework that created an encrypted channel to the attacker's server."

New research indicates Thailand as being the world's number one hotspot for cryptocurrency mining malware. more

A new cybersecurity company called Chronicle has emerged from Alphabet's "moonshot factory," that's dedicated to helping companies find and stop cyberattacks before they cause harm. more

A recent malware attack on the control systems of an industrial plant has renewed concerns about the threat hacking poses to critical infrastructure. more

A report from one of the largest documented surveys conducted on the ethical hacking community reveals some hackers are earning over 16 times that of full-time software engineers in their home country. more

Unknown hackers (or hacker) have hijacked the DNS server for BlackWallet.co, a web-based wallet application for the Stellar Lumen cryptocurrency (XLM). more

The banking industry is evaluating security benefits of using blockchain to send encrypted information. more

US prosecutors have charged two Romanians with hacking Washington DC police computers linked to surveillance cameras just days before President Donald Trump's inauguration. more

A new malware designed to manipulate industrial safety systems was deployed against a critical infrastructure organization that provides emergency shutdown capability for industrial processes, according to a report released today. more

A New Jersey man was one of the three who pled guilty to hacking charges and creating the massive Mirai botnet attacks which spread via vulnerabilities in IoT devices causing massive DDoS attacks. more

According to report today, Russian-speaking hackers called MoneyTaker, are suspected of stealing nearly $10m by removing overdraft limits on debit cards and taking money from cash machines. more

Nearly $64m in bitcoin has been stolen by hackers who broke into Slovenian-based bitcoin mining marketplace NiceHash. more

Worldwide enterprise security spending to total $96.3 billion in 2018, an increase of 8 percent from 2017, Gartner forecasts. more

The Russian Security Council has proposed development of an independent DNS which would continue to work in the event of global internet malfunctions, according to a report from RT. more

A young Russian alleged to have masterminded a massive hacking of social networks including LinkedIn and Dropbox is now at the center of an extradition struggle between the United States and Russia. more

The White House has released a charter offering more transparency into the Vulnerabilities Equities Process. more