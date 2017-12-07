UK's Government Websites Infected by Cryptocurrency Mining Malware

- Feb 12, 2018 12:57 PM PST
- Comments: 0
- Views: 674
Thousands of websites are reported to have been infected by malware over the weekend forcing visitors' computers to mine cryptocurrency while using the sites. The affected websites include UK's National Health Service (NHS), the Student Loans Company and several English councils. Patrick Greenfield reporting in the Guardian: "The cryptojacking script was inserted into website codes through BrowseAloud, a popular plugin that helps blind and partially-sighted people access the web. More than 5,000 websites have been flooded by the malware. Software known as Coinhive, which quietly uses the processing power of a user's device to mine open source cryptocurrency Monero, appears to have been injected into the compromised BrowseAloud plugin."
