Home / Blogs

Join the Quantum Internet Hackathon 2018

By Vesna Manojlovic
  • Aug 22, 2018 9:22 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 711

The eighth RIPE NCC hackathon takes on the Quantum Internet! The hackathon will be held during the weekend before RIPE 77 in Amsterdam, and is co-organised by QuTech and TU Delft, along with the RIPE NCC. We're bringing together network operators, quantum networking researchers, students, hackers, software developers and artists, to imagine and build the tools for the future Internet.

Date: Saturday and Sunday, 13 - 14 October 2018
Location: Volkshotel, Amsterdam
Topic: Quantum Internet

Apply now for the Quantum Internet Hackathon

Hackathons provide great opportunities for participants: you can contribute to developing new software or tools, meet others in your field, and exchange knowledge and experience with people other than your everyday colleagues.

Quantum Internet and the RIPE Community – For this hackathon, the RIPE NCC is cooperating with QuTech, in order to bring together those working on future technologies like quantum networking and those from the traditional networking or RIPE communities.

Click here to get all the details for this event.

By Vesna Manojlovic, Community Builder at RIPE NCC
Related topics: Cybersecurity, Internet Governance, Internet Protocol, Networks, Regional Registries
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics