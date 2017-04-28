Home / Blogs

IoT Devices Will Never Be Secure - Enter the Programmable Networks

  • May 09, 2017 3:35 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 1,579
Print Comment
By Juha Holkkola
Don't miss a thing – sign up for CircleID Weekly Wrap newsletter delivered to your inbox once a week.
Juha Holkkola

Harvard Business Review just ran an interesting article on the information security aspects of Internet of Things (IoT). Based on the storyline, the smart city initiatives are doomed to fail unless the security of the IoT devices and the systems will be improved. While security of the digital society is obviously a key concern, I am not entirely convinced that relying on the security of individual devices and systems is the best course of action.

The biggest problem with IoT security is that most devices are going to be relatively simple and inexpensive connected things. The bandwidth consumption of these devices should be kept to the minimum to save bandwidth. Yet at the same time, security is supposed to be a continuous process. This involves a party that is responsible for keeping an eye on the various security vulnerabilities that emerge from time to time, and another one to make sure that suitable patches are being prepared and applied on timely basis.

While with smartphones, laptops, and servers, this work has commonly fallen under the responsibility of the device manufacturer, it is largely because they have been able to generate considerable service revenue from this work. Considering the much lower cost of IoT devices, it is likely that only a small percentage of IoT device users will be willing to pay a premium for such a service. Due to this dynamic, even the devices that leave the factory floor in pristine condition, face the risk of becoming compromised over time.

Therefore, it seems to me that looking at IoT device manufacturers as the likely saviours is wishful thinking at best. The business logic just is not there.

So where to look for answers?

When people think about Internet security, they often forget how the security is being taken care off in the physical world. Rather than trying to lock down and protect every single belonging in one's household, we tend to rely on locked doors and alarm systems that protect the perimeters of our homes. The things we keep in our houses tend to be reasonably secure, so long as the doors are locked properly, and the windows are not left open.

In much the same way, the IoT devices should be placed within the boundaries of protected network environments. While every IoT device will never be secure, the associated risks are well contained so long as the perimeter of each machine network is secure. To provide an analogy, my keys are not secure if I leave them on the table at Starbucks — but if I place them on a desk at the safety of my home, the situation changes completely.

Over the last couple of years, the network industry has developed technologies such as Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) that allow new networks and security services to be deployed automatically. Although these technologies are not widely used for this purpose yet, they hold the key for securing smart cities as well as any other IoT use case the world holds in store for us.

That is why I believe that the future of IoT security lies in programmable networks and the service providers that operate them for us.

By Juha Holkkola, Co-Founder and Chief Technologist at FusionLayer Inc.

Related topics: Access Providers, Cyberattack, Cybercrime, Data Center, Internet of Things, Malware, Security, Telecom

 
   

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Would You Like Your Private Information to be Available on a VHS or Betamax Tape?

  • May 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0

In Response to Offensive Destruction of Attack Assets

  • May 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Call for Participation - DNSSEC Workshop at ICANN 59 in Johannesburg

  • May 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Why Don't We Have Peak and Off-Peak Pricing for Broadband?

  • May 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

First Two-Day School on Internet Governance in Afghanistan

  • May 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

French Presidential Candidate Confirms Massive Hack, Emails Dumped Online Two Days Before Election

  • May 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Seattle Restores ISP Privacy Rules. Could be First of Many Cities to Defeat FCC's Privacy Roll Back

  • May 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0

The Economist: Data, the Oil of the Digital Era

  • May 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Germany Investigating Legal Grounds to Destroy Servers Used to Carry Out Cyberattacks

  • May 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0

NSA to Stop Collecting American Emails To and From Overseas

  • Apr 28, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 1,706

Boston Ivy Gets Competitive With Its TLDs, Offers Registrars New Wholesale Pricing

With a mission to make its top-level domains available to the broadest market possible, Boston Ivy has permanently reduced its registration, renewal and transfer prices for .Broker, .Forex, .Markets and .Trading. more»

  • By Boston Ivy
  • Views: 2,308

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

Verisign Releases Q4 2016 DDoS Trends Report: 167% Increase in Average Peak Attack from 2015 to 2016

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Government Guidance for Email Authentication Has Arrived in USA and UK

ValiMail Raises $12M for Its Email Authentication Service

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Defending Against Layer 7 DDoS Attacks

Understanding the Risks of the Dark Web

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

How Savvy DDoS Attackers Are Using DNSSEC Against Us

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

MarkMonitor Partners with CYREN to Deepen Visibility into Global Phishing Attacks

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2016 Honor Roll

Verisign Q1 2016 DDoS Trends: Attack Activity Increases 111 Percent Year Over Year

Is Your TLD Threat Mitigation Strategy up to Scratch?

i2Coalition to Host First Ever Smarter Internet Forum

Encrypting Inbound and Outbound Email Connections with PowerMTA

View More