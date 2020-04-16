Stay informed about the acquisition of Public Interest Registry

Google Reports 18 Million Daily COVID-19 Related Malware, Phishing Emails Per Day

A sample email provided by Google showing increased phishing attempts of employees operating in a work-from-home setting.

During the last week, Google says it has been seeing 18 million malware and phishing emails related to COVID-19 daily. This, the company reported today, "is in addition to more than 240 million COVID-related daily spam messages." The phishing attacks and scams are using fear and financial incentives to create urgency tactics, says Google. Some examples include:

  • Impersonating authoritative government organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) to solicit fraudulent donations or distribute malware.
  • Increased phishing attempts of employees operating in a work-from-home setting.
  • Capitalizing on government stimulus packages and imitates government institutions to phish small businesses.
  • Organizations impacted by stay-at-home orders.

Google says it has put proactive monitoring in place for COVID-19-related malware and phishing across all its systems. "In many cases, these threats are not new — rather, they're existing malware campaigns that have simply been updated to exploit the heightened attention on COVID-19."

By CircleID Reporter – CircleID's internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us. Visit Page

