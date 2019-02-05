Home / News I have a News Tip

Russia Is Studying China's Legislative Experience in Fighting Internet Corruption, Cyber-Terrorism

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 27, 2019 1:24 PM PST
Russian State Duma deputy, chairman of the Committee on Security and Corruption Control Vasily Piskarev told Russian reporters on Tuesday that Russia is studying China's legislative experience in dealing with corruption, cyber-terrorism and cross-border crime on the Internet. "Russia and China consider it important to take measures to implement the principle of inevitability of punishment and bring individuals to criminal responsibility regardless of the territory of the crime," said Piskarev according to the Russian news agency, TASS. "Piskarev noted, during the talks with representatives of the Chinese National People's Congress, he invited Chinese lawmakers to participate in the second inter-parliamentary conference planned to be held in June this year."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybercrime, Cybersecurity, Internet Governance
