Paris Cyber Agreement Has Grown to More Than 450 Signatories

By CircleID Reporter
  • Dec 03, 2018 12:59 PM PST
The "Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace," announced by French President at the Paris Peace Forum on November 13, has attracted more than 450 signatories. "Nearly 100 nations and groups have added their names to an international agreement on actions in cyberspace in the weeks since the document was unveiled," The Hill reports. "Microsoft played a leading role in the creation of the cyber agreement, and other prominent tech companies based in the United States like Facebook and Google are among the signatories. ... Signatories also committed to acting to prevent foreign election interference and to protect civilians from cyberattacks." US, China and Russia have maintained their distance from the agreement.

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation
