US, Russia and China Stay Out of Paris International Cybersecurity Pact

US, China and Russia have refused to sign the French-backed agreement, Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace, announced by French President at the UNESCO Internet Governance Forum (IGF) on Monday. Olivia Beavers reporting in The Hill: "Despite the Trump administration withholding its support, U.S. companies like Microsoft, Facebook, and Google, as well as over 100 other companies, joined 51 countries in signing onto the Paris Call. The agreement includes cyber principles that aim to limit offensive and defensive cyber weapons, including protecting civilians from cyberattacks, curbing hate speech, and deterring election interference by other foreign nations."
