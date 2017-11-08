Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Industrial Plant Attack Generates Renewed Concerns Over Critical Infrastructure Hacking Threats

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jan 19, 2018 5:39 PM PST
A recent malware attack on the control systems of an industrial plant has renewed concerns about the threat hacking poses to critical infrastructure. Lily Hay Newman reporting in the Wired: "while security researchers offered some analysis last month of the malware used in the attack, called Triton or Trisis, newly revealed details of how it works expose just how vulnerable industrial plants—and their failsafe mechanisms—could be to manipulation." Also noted, that "the malware targets the Triconex firmware vulnerability, manipulates the system to steadily increase its ability to make changes and issue commands, and then deposits the RAT, which awaits further remote instructions from the attackers."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, Malware, Networks
