Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead Message Promoted Post

Home / Blogs

Internet Hall of Fame Inductees Gather at GNTC to Discuss New Generation of Internet Infrastructure

By Xudong Zhang
  • Nov 10, 2017 11:37 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 744

Confronted with the rapid development of the Internet, the traditional network is facing severe challenges. Therefore, it is imperative to accelerate the construction of global network infrastructure and build a new generation of Internet infrastructure to adapt to the Internet of Everything and the intelligent society. From November 28 to 30, 2017, "GNTC 2017 – Global Network Technology Conference” organized by BII Group and CFIEC, will see a grand opening in Beijing. "Global Internet Infrastructure Forum", as the most famous link of the conference, will attract several international Internet Hall of Fame inductees as well as a number of authoritative experts in the field of Internet to discuss Internet infrastructure technology changes and infrastructure development and challenges.

Since human beings achieved data transmission between two computers for the first time in 1969, great changes have taken place in a few decades from military field to scientific research and even civil use, thus ushering in a brilliant chapter of "era of Internet" in history. However, as "Internet+" and industrial Internet deepen, it has become an increasingly clear trend that the Internet fully subverts all walks of life and becomes a common infrastructure. In this context, the existing architecture has exposed more and more problems in scalability, security and controllability and manageability due to its complex design, inadequate openness and low efficiency. As a result, it has constantly been improved in the industry for decades, but it is the fundamental way for future long-term development to upgrade Internet infrastructure in every aspect.

In the "Global Internet Infrastructure Forum" of GNTC Conference, father of the Internet and Internet Hall of Fame inductee Vint Cerf, Father of Korean Internet and Internet Hall of Fame inductee Kilnam Chon, the inventor of DNS Internet Hall of Fame inductee Paul Mockapetris, Internet Hall of Fame inductee Paul Vixie, APNIC's Director General Paul Wilson and other global Internet authoritative experts will gather together in Beijing. Meanwhile, presidents of organizations and institutions, senior management of Internet companies and global operator representatives will also be invited to attend the conference, focusing on technological change, infrastructure development, root server, new opportunities and challenges and other directions, and exploring that how will Internet infrastructure fully upgrade to adapt to the new world of Internet of Everything in the rapid application of IPv6, SDN and other network technology.

As the largest network technology event in China, there will be more than 2000 elites attending the conference. It will set up two main sessions, one roundtable forum, eight technical summits (SDN, NFV, IPv6, 5G, NB-IoT, Network Security, Cloud and Data Center, Edge Computing) and a number of workshops (P4, the Third Network, CORD, ONAP, etc.). By providing a platform for the parties to communicate and exchange, it is dedicated to promoting win-win cooperation and the process of network reconstruction.

By Xudong Zhang, Vice President of BII Group
Related topics: Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Data Center, Internet Governance, Internet of Things, Internet Protocol, IP Addressing, IPv6, Networks
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Mobile Internet

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

View All Topics

Promoted Post

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead1518