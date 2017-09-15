New Wave of Ransomware Spreading Rapidly Through Russia, Ukrain and Other Nations

A new wave of ransomware called "BadRabbit" is targeting Russia and Eastern Europe, affecting Russian Interfax news agency and reported flight delays at Ukraine’s Odessa airport. Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai reporting in Motherboard: "Once [the malwae] infects a computer, Bad Rabbit displays a message in red letters on a black background, an aesthetic used in the massive NotPetya ransomware outbreak. The ransom message asks victims to log into a Tor hidden service website to make the payment of 0.05 Bitcoin, valued at around $282 at the time of writing. The site also displays a countdown of a little bit over 40 hours before the price of decryption goes up."
|
|
|
|
