Home / Blogs

The Internet is Dead - Long Live the Internet

  • Aug 16, 2017 9:38 AM PDT
  • Comments: 1
  • Views: 1,048
Print Comment
By Juha Holkkola
Juha Holkkola

Back in the early 2000s, several notable Internet researchers were predicting the death of the Internet. Based on the narrative, the Internet infrastructure had not been designed for the scale that was being projected at the time, supposedly leading to fatal security and scalability issues. Yet somehow the Internet industry has always found a way to dodge the bullet at the very last minute.

While the experts projecting gloom and doom have been silent for the good part of the last 15 years, it seems that the discussion on the future of the Internet is now resurfacing. Some industry pundits such as Karl Auerbach have pointed out that essential parts of Internet infrastructure such as the Domain Name System (DNS) are fading from users' views. Others such as Jay Turner are predicting the downright death of the Internet itself.

Looking at the developments over the last five years, there are indeed some powerful megatrends that seem to back up the arguments made by the two gentlemen:

  • As the mobile has penetrated the world, it has created a shift from browser-based services into mobile applications. Although not many people realize this, the users of mobile apps do not really have to interface the Internet infrastructure at all. Instead, they simply push the buttons in the app and the software is intelligent enough to take care off the rest. Because of these developments, key services in the Internet infrastructure are gradually disappearing from the plain sight of the regular users.
  • As Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing gain momentum, the enterprise side of the market is increasingly concerned about the level of information security. Because the majority of these threats originate from the public Internet, building walls between private networks and the public Internet has become an enormous business. With emerging technologies such as Software-Defined Networking (SDN), we are now heading towards a world littered with private networks that expand from traditional enterprise setups into public clouds, isolated machine networks and beyond.

Once these technology trends have played their course, it is quite likely that the public Internet infrastructure and the services it provides will no longer be directly used by most people. In this sense, I believe both Karl Auerbach and Jay Turner are quite correct in their assessments.

Yet at the same time, both the mobile applications and the secure private networks that move the data around will continue to be highly dependent on the underlying public Internet infrastructure. Without a bedrock on which the private networks and the public cloud services are built, it would be impossible to transmit the data. Due to this, I believe that the Internet will transform away from the open public network it was originally supposed to be.

As an outcome of this process, I further believe that the Internet infrastructure will become a utility that is very similar to the electricity grids of today. While almost everyone benefits from them on daily basis, only electric engineers are interested in their inner workings or have a direct access to them. So essentially, the Internet will become a ubiquitous transport layer for the data that flows within the information societies of tomorrow.

From the network management perspective, the emergence of the secure overlay networks running on top of the Internet will introduce a completely new set of challenges. While network automation can carry out much of the configuration and management work, it will cause networks to disappear from the plain sight in a similar way to mobile apps and public network services. This calls for new operational tools and processes required to navigate in this new world.

Once all has been said and done, the chances are that the Internet infrastructure we use today will still be there in 2030. However, instead of being viewed as an open network that connects the world, it will have evolved into a transport layer that is primarily used for transmitting encrypted data.

The Internet is Dead — Long Live the Internet.

By Juha Holkkola, Co-Founder and Chief Technologist at FusionLayer Inc.

Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Data Center, DDoS, DNS, Domain Names, Internet of Things, Internet Protocol, IP Addressing, IPv6, Mobile Internet, Networks, Telecom, Web

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

I hate to say it, but the Todd Knarr  –  Aug 16, 2017 1:39 PM PDT

I hate to say it, but the Internet's been an out-of-sight infrastructure layer for most of it's lifetime. Protocols like NTP and SNMP exist purely behind the scenes, users didn't need to deal with them and even network admins dealt with them only indirectly through the applications that used those protocols to communicate. SMTP and IMAP are good examples of application-level system-to-system protocols, users deal with email client applications and have little to no exposure to the infrastructure that moves email around. The closest most users got to interacting directly with the network was via FTP command-line clients until Gopher software and later Web browsers became common, and between Google and Web applications and changes in how browsers display things we've been steadily moving away from the URL bar as a direct representation of where we are on the network for the last decade or so. These days a browser window in a work environment's most likely just another window on your desktop with an application displayed in it, and with the steadily-increasing use of client-side Javascript applications any remaining awareness of the network's rapidly fading.

Which is how it should be. To borrow a quote, the Internet is like pavement: once you've figured out how to lay it down and paint lines on it you're pretty much done with it. The interesting developments are all in the stuff that runs on top of the pavement, like cars and trucks.

# 1 Reply  |  Link  |  Report Problems

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Proving and Protecting Rights to Domain Names

  • Aug 16, 2017
  • Comments: 0

The Sustained Potential and Impact of Mobile & Wireless Technologies Access for Emerging Economies

  • Aug 16, 2017
  • Comments: 0

SpaceX Satellite Internet Project Status Update

  • Aug 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Supporting New DNS RR Types with dnsextlang, Part II

  • Aug 11, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Is a New Set of Governance Mechanism Necessary for the New gTLDs?

  • Aug 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

U.S. Department of Justice Demands IP Addresses, Other Details on Visitors to Trump Resistance Site

  • Aug 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

British Organizations Could Face Massive Fines for Cybersecurity Failures

  • Aug 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

China Carries Out Drill with ISPs to Practice Taking Down Websites Deemed Harmful

  • Aug 04, 2017
  • Comments: 0

British Security Researcher Credited for Stopping WannaCry Is Charged in a U.S. Cybercrime Case

  • Aug 04, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Verizon, AT&T Speeds Slow After Unlimited Data Plans Launch

  • Aug 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 4,081

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 330.6 Million, 1.3 Million Growth in First Quarter of 2017

.TECH Gets Its Big Hollywood Break

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2017 Audit and Honor Roll

Why the Record Number of Reverse Domain Name Hijacking UDRP Filings in 2016?

Attacks Decrease by 23 Precent in 1st Quarter While Peak Attack Sizes Increase: DDoS Trends Report

UDRP: Better Late than Never - ICA Applauds WIPO for Removing Misguided 'Retroactive Bad Faith'

Major Media Websites Lose Audience Due to Slow Load Times on Mobile

The Rise and Fall of the UDRP Theory of 'Retroactive Bad Faith'

.PRESS Supports Press Freedom Day for 3rd Consecutive Year

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

5 Afilias Top Level Domains Now Licensed for Sale in China

Radix Announces Largest New gTLD Sale with Casino.Online

2016 Year in Review: The Trending Keywords in .COM and .NET Domain Registrations

DeviceAtlas Wins 2017 IHS Markit Innovation Award

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 329.3 Million, 2.3 Million Growth in Last Quarter of 2016

DeviceAtlas' Deep Device Intelligence Now Addresses Native App Environment

A Look at How the New .SPACE TLD Has Performed Over the Past 2 Years

Verisign Releases Q4 2016 DDoS Trends Report: 167% Increase in Average Peak Attack from 2015 to 2016

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

View More