French Presidential Candidate Confirms Massive Hack, Emails Dumped Online Two Days Before Election

  • May 06, 2017 8:23 AM PDT
By CircleID Reporter
Leading French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign confirmed on Friday a "massive" computer hack that dumped its campaign emails online less than two days before the election. Eric Auchard and Bate Felix reporting in Reuters: "As much as 9 gigabytes of data were posted on a profile called EMLEAKS to Pastebin, a site that allows anonymous document sharing. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for posting the data ... Macron's political movement En Marche! (Onwards!) confirmed that it had been hacked. ... Comments about the email dump began to appear on Friday evening just hours before the official ban on campaigning began. The ban is due to stay in place until the last polling stations close. ... Former economy minister Macron's campaign has previously complained about attempts to hack its emails, blaming Russian interests in part for the cyber attacks."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybercrime, Security

 
   

