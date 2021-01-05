What Are the Connected Assets of Confirmed Fake FBI Domains?

Two months ago, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) alerted the public to a list of domains that could easily be mistaken to be part of its network. The list of artifacts contained a total of 92 domain names, 78 of which led to potentially malicious websites, while the remaining 14 have yet to be activated or are no longer active as of 23 November 2020.

How Does the Ruse Work?

It is common for threat actors to spoof the domains of legitimate and well-respected organizations to gain the public's trust in phishing emails and scams. Typical end goals include disseminating false information; gathering valid usernames, passwords, and email addresses; collecting personally identifiable information (PII); and spreading malware, leading to further compromises and potential financial losses.

Threat actors often mimic the domains of institutions like the FBI by slightly changing their legitimate counterparts' characteristics. Spoofed domain names may contain misspellings or use alternative top-level domain (TLDs), such as a .com instead of .gov.

Who Is at Risk?

U.S. citizens could unknowingly access the websites the spoofed domains point to while seeking information related to the FBI and its ongoing activities. Worse, threat actors could use email accounts seemingly belonging to the institution to convince people into downloading a piece of malware, putting their systems and data at risk.

Given the potential dangers, the FBI urges citizens to carefully evaluate the domains they access and scrutinize the messages they receive to make sure these are really part of the FBI network. Best practices include:

Verifying how web addresses, website names and content, and email addresses are spelled

Ensuring operating systems (OSs) and applications are always patched

Updating anti-malware and antivirus software regularly

Performing regular network scans

Disabling macros on documents downloaded from unfamiliar sources

Refraining from opening emails or downloading attachments from unknown senders

Never providing personal information via email

Using strong two-factor authentication, if possible

Enabling domain whitelisting apart from blacklisting

Ridding systems of unnecessary applications

Verifying that every website one visits has a Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificate

What Domains Should the American Public Be Wary Of?

The complete list of harmful and suspicious domain names identified by the FBI can be seen in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Confirmed Fake FBI Domains agenciafbi[.]ga fbiigovv[.]com infofbi-unit[.]com authefbi[.]ga fbi-intel[.]com johnsonfbi[.]com cyber-crime-fbi[.]org fbikids[.]com legalienfbi[.]com fbi[.]camera fbimaryland[.]org plapper-fbi[.]com fbi[.]cash fbimaxwell[.]com powerfulfbi[.]ninja fbi[.]ca fbimostwanted[.]info us-fbigov[.]com fbi[.]health fbi-news[.]com virtualfbi[.]com fbi[.]studio fbinews[.]ga xalienfbi[.]com fbi[.]systems fbinews[.]online x-alienfbi[.]com fbi[.]xn--mgbayh7gpa fbinigeria[.]org fbi-fraud[.]com fbi0[.]com fbi-ny[.]com fbidefense[.]com fbibau[.]us fbioffice[.]ml fbienglish[.]com fbi2[.]com fbi-official[.]com fbifrauddepartment[.]org fbi-unit[.]net fbiofficial[.]online fbifraud[.]primebnkonline[.]com fbi3262[.]live fbione[.]com fbiglobalgp[.]com fbi7[.]cn fbiopenthedoor[.]icu fbigov[.]art fbi9[.]com fbiorganisation[.]online fbi-gov[.]network fbi9[.]me fbiorganization[.]club fbigrantinvestigation[.]com fbiagent[.]online fbipedophilerings[.]com fbiinspectionunit[.]com fbi-augustyn[.]pl fbiphoto[.]com fbi-police[.]com fbiaustralia[.]com fbireserveco[.]biz fbi-c-d[.]com[.]co fbibau[.]de fbireport[.]us fbicyberdivision[.]com fbi-bau[.]de fbiusagov[.]online hdqkfbi[.]cn fbi-biz[.]com fbiurl[.]com ic-fbi[.]org fbiboston[.]xn--mgbayh7gpa fbiusagov[.]com fbiwarning[.]club fbi-c[.]com[.]co fbiusgov[.]com fbi-cd[.]com[.]co fbihelp[.]org fbi-belote[.]com fbilibrary[.]ml fbigiftshop[.]shop fbispassport[.]gq fbi-pay[.]com fbiboston[.]com[.]jo fbi99[.]cn fbi2000[.]com fbiusa[.]net fbi[.]com[.]jo fbipublicidad[.]com fbi-usa[.]us fbi058[.]com

Domain malware checks via VirusTotal revealed that 66 of these 92 domain names (72%) were dubbed "malicious."

Connected Domains and IP Addresses to Steer Clear Of

Apart from the published artifacts, it is also possible to identify multiple connected domains and IP addresses as enumerated in Table 2, 17 of which also proved malicious. Some of the additional 5,140 domains may be malicious or at least suspicious.

Table 2: Malicious Connected IP Addresses and Domains According to VirusTotal as of 2 January 2021 Malicious FBI-Identified Domain Connected IP Addresses(DNS Lookup API) Number of Connected Domains(Reverse IP/DNS API) cyber-crime-fbi[.]org 192[.]64[.]119[.]70 40 fbi[.]camera 34[.]102[.]136[.]180 300+ fbi[.]ca 199[.]59[.]242[.]153 300+ fbi[.]studio 34[.]102[.]136[.]180 300+ fbi-unit[.]net 208[.]91[.]197[.]91 300+ fbi9[.]me 217[.]70[.]184[.]38 300+ fbi-c[.]com[.]co 34[.]102[.]136[.]180 300+ fbimaryland[.]org 217[.]70[.]184[.]38 300+ fbimaxwell[.]com 91[.]195[.]240[.]94 300+ fbimostwanted[.]info 34[.]102[.]136[.]180 300+ fbi-news[.]com 198[.]54[.]117[.]197 300+ fbi-ny[.]com 208[.]91[.]197[.]91 300+ fbiorganisation[.]online 34.102.136.180 300+ fbireport[.]us 23.94.191.90 300+ legalienfbi[.]com 34.102.136.180 300+ x-alienfbi[.]com 34.102.136.180 300+ fbi-c-d[.]com[.]co 34.102.136.180 300+

Public IoC releases are indeed helpful to IT security teams whose main goal is to keep their organizations' infrastructure and confidential data protected at all costs. At times, however, they are not complete. As the short study featured in this post shows, users who want top-notch security may need to do extra research to include all possible threat vectors in their blacklists, including the use of Domain, IP, and other threat intelligence tools.