DDoS Attacks Are Surging Both in Frequency and Sophistication

Cloudflare's new report warns about the significant increase of DDoS attacks and their level of sophistication. The numbers doubled from Q1 to Q2 and doubled again in Q3, resulting in a four-fold increase compared to the pre-COVID level in the first quarter. Other trends observed in Q3:
Most attacks are under 500 Mbps and 1 Mpps but still capable of causing service disruptions
Majority of attacks are under 1 hr in duration
Ransom-driven DDoS attacks are on the rise as groups claiming to be Fancy Bear, Cozy Bear and the Lazarus Group extort organizations around the world.
