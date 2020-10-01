Home / Blogs

Innovation, Launches and Email: New gTLDs Deliver in Q3 2020

By Chris Niemi Manager, Domain Services at MarkMonitor

Top 10 .brand registrations by industry / MarkMonitor

As the third quarter of 2020 winds down, the domain industry continues to show development and progression amid uncertain global economic conditions. From improvements in products and additional TLD launches to growth in .brand email usage and upcoming virtual meetings, the Q3 2020: New gTLD Quarterly Report from our MarkMonitor team has a little something for everyone. You can download this quarter's report here.

More innovative products and services arrive

In 2007, ICANN's Generic Names Supporting Organization Committee on New Top-Level Domains confirmed its rationale for the introduction of new Top Level Domains. It included a number of reasons, such as "to promote competition in the provision of registry services, and to add to consumer choice new gTLDs.

As the new gTLD program delivered a series of TLDs launched from 2013 to the present, domain consumers have begun to see a number of innovations in the domain space. We encourage innovation in the domain industry, so we are excited to see the latest example of a domain product with significant security benefits.

Launch activity moves at a deliberate pace

At the beginning of Q3, the number of new gTLD registrations was relatively flat compared to the beginning of Q2 — at both points orbiting the 33.2m domain name count. However, there may be changes ahead as there are at least three remaining TLD launches expected this year: .cpa, .contact and .zuerich.

Email trends in .brand TLDs

Back in our Q4 2018: New gTLD Quarterly Report, MarkMonitor analysts reviewed email usage by .brands. We revisited this subject in Q3 with fresh analysis. Do you have an idea of what percentage of .brand domain names currently have the ability to send email?

Online meetings on the calendar

As 2020 moves toward the finish line, two major industry meetings will take place virtually: ICANN's 22nd Annual General Meeting (ICANN69) on October 17 to 22, 2020, and the INTA Annual Meeting on November 16 to 20, 2020. Our MarkMonitor team will attend these events remotely and provide analysis to our clients via webinars and other communications as available.

For additional information on the topics featured in this post, please download the MarkMonitor Q3 2020: New gTLD Quarterly.

By Chris Niemi, Manager, Domain Services at MarkMonitor – Chris is highly experienced in TLD operations, having held multiple roles and led several multi-disciplinary teams that have provided everything from specialized domain-related ancillary services to client-related research projects and global ccTLD support. Chris is a subject matter expert on the New gTLD Program and .Brand TLDs and has managed multiple TLDs through all aspects of the program (application, evaluation, delegation, and launch). Visit Page

