The Pay-To-Play Reality of ICANN's Inclusion Illusion

|
ICANN's chairman says meetings offer special "circumstantial opportunity"; recent estimates peg average annual expense for attending at $30,000 per person.
Oops — he's done it again.
The latest blog update from ICANN's current board chair needs — no, it demands — a spotlight on what is revealed in plain and unashamed language. Indeed, this communique — along with another recent blog post that I've previously commented on — captures in exquisite relief what has gone terribly, horribly wrong at ICANN.
It starts innocently enough but nosedives shortly after dispensing with pleasantries. It is a solemn dirge for a community "accustomed to relying on face-to-face interactions" being confronted rudely by changed circumstances where "the social fabric that normally supports our ability to find consensus — little moments such as running into one another in the hallway or sharing a meal during a meeting — is gone."
Gone, you say? (sniffle, sob)
Those armed with a stiff upper lip will quickly zero in on the clear admission that attending ICANN's circus-in-triplicate each year — estimated recently to cost $30,000 per person annually — confers privileged access to those able to scrounge up the shekels. By inference, those participating via remote options are merely part of the live studio audience that may observe but don't really participate in the on-set action.
After all — that's for the professionals, right?
At three meetings each year, ICANN is hosting a circuit party for corporate-sponsored shills and geeks — like Miami's White Party only without the drag queens and foam everywhere. In no way does this foster inclusion and, in no uncertain terms, the chairman of ICANN's board makes clear that the entire premise of open participation for the management of key Internet resources is a lie.
What solution does he prescribe to his flock of once-and-future privileged in-person meeting attendees? Pick up the phone. Don't wait for "circumstantial opportunity." In other words, reach out and touch someone.
So, we have the steward of the Internet's root zone seemingly bereft at not being able to conduct business in the style of Bismarck and Richelieu — after all, they didn't have telephonic conveniences, the Internet, or Zoom when they assembled empires; they did it writing long-hand in cursive, not to mention in the snow (both ways!) — while the official guidance on tap was cribbed from AT&T's long-distance commercials circa 1986.
Are you f-cking kidding me? But wait — as they used to say in late-night infomercials — there's more! Bizarrely, the post uses an out-of-place quote from that Ghost of Internet Past, Jon Postel:
"Be conservative in what you do, be liberal in what you accept from others."
When you consider the ideology of the man to whom those words are ascribed, it is difficult to see this as anything other than a smug, crunchy, granola, long-haired SoCal geek's smart-aleck come-back to the Leftist creed and Socialist commandment:
"From each according to his ability; to each according to his need."
The most efficient way to game a system that takes what you are able to give while giving you what you need is to be lazy, do as little as possible, and take as much as you can get. Which, as it turns out, is precisely why socialism doesn't work despite the many failed leftist and Marxist efforts at building utopia by spending other people's money, using other people's labor, and sacrificing other people's lives. Today's leftists have concluded that prior efforts were sabotaged by the slothful and that trying once more — with spirit! — will finally bring about the collectivist Promised Land.
🙄
But pay attention because a reanimated COMINTERN — straight out of cold storage — occupies the root of the global Internet with the assistance of a pay-to-play Self-Importance Society populated by corporate-sponsored shills and government agents that toil alongside leftist comrades from academia, civil society, and the technical community — with a smattering of anti-American zealots sprinkled liberally throughout. Their unholy potpourri of radical social re-engineering and self-interested profiteering is masked by technical complexity — but look past the hokum hocus-pocus and the results of their efforts are plainly seen. The energetic eviscerating of brand protections is juxtaposed by passive abetment of harms being perpetrated in online corners that are darkened by callous denials of the sights and sounds of evil.
Passion from idealists chasing utopian visions and venality from profiteers craving self-interested gains are redirected to serve a darker agenda that subordinates individual freedom to collectivist need — that eponymous yet ineffable "greater good." This isn't difficult to see for those that care to look. The utopia that collectivists have failed to manifest "in real life" — despite the millions of human lives spent trying to manufacture it — is now being embedded at the root of the Tomorrowland that is the Internet's digital realm.
It's been said that evil's only tool is deception. This creates an imperative for seeing past the miasma of lies, half-truths and doublespeak currently confounding governance of the Internet and the world. Focus your perspective beyond the false front that is presented, and you'll see the hocus-pocus for what it actually is: nonsense.
Until you do — whether you realize it or not — the joke's on you.
To post your comments, please login or create an account.
Sponsored byThreat Intelligence Platform
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byAppdetex
Sponsored byAfilias
Sponsored byWhoisXML API
Sponsored byIPv4.Global
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byAfilias
... and what about those who don't get paid to participate in ICANN. Even if they lucky to get paid travel expenses, we all know that effective participation in ICANN is a full time plus overtime job.
Well roared lion! There will be many that would like to join your roar of frustration. We feel it too!
But does anybody care? Those part of the "unholly potpouri" live in the knowledge that the are protected by the strong iron fences of resources, priviledge and asumed self-importance. As long as there is IG only by the few for the few and not by the people for the people, there will be no just effective and legitimate IG. What's holding the people up are those who pretend to represent them, but in reality are only intersted in putting organisation before people, as the recent .org debacle demonstrated. Change will come and quicker then we all expect as the gap between the Internet users reality and the IG reality is not a fault zone that moves by the millimeter a year but is broadening so quickly that the movement can be observed easily. (one only needs to read Circle ID to see the chasm that opened up in the ground and the signs on the wall). When the quake comes, who will survive? The people will not go away,(unless they have been replaced by digital devices that use the Internet to talk to each other), on the other hand ICANN…
PS: Hey Afilias, Verisign and friends, how long do you want IG of questionable legitimacy and subterianian quality undermine the quality of your product?
OK, that was my roar. It makes me feel better, but changes nothing.
I cannot close without making one point. Nobody, on the ICANN board, staff or community should be blamed personaly. YOU CAN ONLY PLAY AS WELL AS THE HAND THAT HAS BEEN GIVEN TO YOU. Everybody concerned in and with ICANN has been dealt the shittiest hand one can imagine. It does not matter if our poker face is of world champion quality, it is only a matter of time till you and those on the table realize that you have not even a pair. I tried to play, I took my place in the unholy potpouri because I thought I could makes things better. I failed big time! The only thing we can blame ourselves and others for is that we lack the courage to insist on real change.
PPS: If there is any remaining doubt about what to do, let's do what we allways do. Lets get the the ICANN pride together and roar in unisome:" BLAME THE REGISTRIES!" (As before we will all feel better, but it does not change anything.)
Mr. Thomas,
I see a lot of complaints in your latest piece, along with some very impressive vocabulary, but alas I am still scratching my head trying to figure out what it is you are proposing and more importantly why you are proposing it.
I also did some background searching on you as it is always important to understand the source when evaluating the content. I noticed the following on Linked in:
Senior Director, External Affiars and Government Relations at VERISIGN(2013-2016). According to your own Linked in entry, you role was to
“mitigate risks faced by the company as a regulated entity. Served as chief strategist and oversaw execution during the 2016 transition of the Internet Assigned Names Authority to the private sector. Oversaw messaging, external engagement, and U.S. government relations efforts, including direct advocacy, external lobbyist/consultant management and third-party stakeholder engagement on issues relating to Internet governance, DNS, cybersecurity, and privacy.”
So, weren’t you one of the key beneficiaries of the system you are now complaining about? And didn’t you personally “lobby” the US Government to get them to relinquish control over ICANN to become an entity free of US Government interference, essentially perpetuating the system you are now so eloquently complaining against?
Full Disclosures:
1. This is not a complaint about VeriSign at all. Far from it. The IANA Transition was essential and I thank you and Verisign (and the work of the ICANN community) for helping to make the transition possible.
2. I am also not complaining about ICANN here as I believe they have done the best that they could with the huge amount of pressures the organization gets from governments, businesses, civil society, etc. all around the world. This includes the pressure to hold meetings globally to combat the perception of ICANN being beholden to the US and a truly international body.
3. I am currently one of the co-chairs of one of the Policy Development Processes currently underway. And it has always been my aspiration to make sure that those who participate remotely in meetings are all given the same opportunities as those that are in person. This is the reason that 99% of work has been done outside of ICANN meetings and non-face-to-face. In essence everyone that has a voice is by definition remotely participating.
4. I am not saying that everything is perfect...far from it. I have a number of articles at my website On how the multistakeholder process is in need of improvement and how that can be done.
Finally, the next time you write an article where you feel the need to complain, feel free to include some proposed solutions on how you would address those issues. It is easy to complain, but much more difficult to present a solution.