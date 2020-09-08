Home / News

New Digital Services Act Should Not Disrupt Internet's Technical Operations, Warn RIPE NCC, CENTR

By CircleID Reporter
  • September 08, 2020, 11:30 am PDT
  • Views: 786
  • Add Comment

RIPE NCC and CENTR have released a statement today in response to the upcoming European Commission's Digital Services Act, urging policymakers to distinguish between the Internet's core infrastructure and operations. The new Digital Services Act is considered a significant piece of regulation — an update to the E-Commerce Directive of 2000 — that will provide the legal framework for regulating digital services in the EU and sets out the liability regime for "information society service" providers. Both the RIPE NCC and CENTR are urging policymakers to make a distinction between the Internet's core infrastructure and operations and to protect the core infrastructure from unnecessary and disproportionate intervention. Read the full release here.

By CircleID Reporter – CircleID's internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us. Visit Page

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Comments

 Be the first to post a comment!

Add Your Comments

 To post your comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Cybercrime

Sponsored byThreat Intelligence Platform

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Brand Protection

Sponsored byAppdetex

Whois

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

View All Topics