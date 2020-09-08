New Digital Services Act Should Not Disrupt Internet's Technical Operations, Warn RIPE NCC, CENTR

RIPE NCC and CENTR have released a statement today in response to the upcoming European Commission's Digital Services Act, urging policymakers to distinguish between the Internet's core infrastructure and operations. The new Digital Services Act is considered a significant piece of regulation — an update to the E-Commerce Directive of 2000 — that will provide the legal framework for regulating digital services in the EU and sets out the liability regime for "information society service" providers. Both the RIPE NCC and CENTR are urging policymakers to make a distinction between the Internet's core infrastructure and operations and to protect the core infrastructure from unnecessary and disproportionate intervention. Read the full release here.