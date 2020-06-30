Trump Admin Ramping Up Attacks on GDPR – Says It Helps Cybercrime, Threatens Public Health

While the EU is boasting about the success of its flagship privacy law, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the U.S. administration is ramping up attacks on the system, saying it provides cover to cybercriminals and threatens public health. U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Cyber Rob Strayer tells Politico he is raising concerns about the GDPR with counterparts in Brussels and EU capitals as a "top diplomatic issue." Strayer says there are serious concerns about GDPR's overly restrictive implications for public safety and law enforcement. However, the pressure is unlikely to trigger anti-GDPR action from the Trump administration while being distracted by the U.S. reelection campaign, but it could all change this summer if Court of Justice of the European Union ruling puts privacy back at the center of transatlantic tensions.