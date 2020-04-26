ICANN and Attorney Generals: Ends, Means and Unintended Ends

“For although the act condemns the doer, the end may justify him…”

— Niccolò Machiavelli, Discourses: I, 9

In a move, unprecedented in scale, ISOC moved to sell PIR, the registry for .ORG, to a for-profit entity which intends, in turn, to convert PIR into a for-profit entity itself. This move has, understandably, raised concerns from around the Internet community and cast a bright light on ICANN, the nature of its contracts with Registries and the responsibilities of the ICANN Board. There are domain investors, concerned primarily about price hikes, there are nonprofits which, while concerned about prices, are far more concerned about registrant rights to privacy and freedom of speech. As the Vice Chair for Policy of the At-Large Advisory Committee (ALAC), I've tried to navigate a consensus involving ALL of those parties because of our diverse membership. Ultimately, as the representative of "individual end user" interests, the At-Large community is most concerned with the relative trustworthiness of the ORG space and the implications of profit-driven marketing of domains. We have made our concerns clear in submissions both to Ethos and to the ICANN Board along with recommendations for a new contract which, we believe, mitigate those risks.

However, I write, today, wearing the hat of a prominent figure in the so-called IANA Transition that cut the final thread of control that the US Government enjoyed over ICANN's development. Following a two-year effort by a cross-community working group, the ICANN Board enshrined, into the bylaws, an accountability framework to minimize the risk it would go off the rails without USG oversight. Included in the new community powers are the ability to challenge a board decision with a new and improved IRP, veto the budget and even go so far as to replace the board. One such mechanism involves budgetary disclosure and was, unfortunately, misapplied by the ASO in the context of the PIR debacle. To date, the community has not reached consensus on the ideal outcome of the deal, the Board has not made its own decision about the path forward and none of the new Empowered Community mechanisms have been employed.

Consequently, after an initial "oh yeah!" I've become troubled about the way in which California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has weighed in. Having fought hard for our independence, the first notion of some is to run back to their government, and that should give us all pause. Becerra sent a letter urging ICANN to reject the sale of .ORG, saying, "There is mounting concern that ICANN is no longer responsive to the needs of its stakeholders." And he sent a clear warning that ICANN better take heed: "This office will continue to evaluate this matter and will take whatever action necessary to protect Californians and the nonprofit community."

That is a troubling threat to ICANN because the nonprofit organization is incorporated in California, and getting on the bad side of a state attorney general is never a good idea.

But this should trouble more than ICANN. What Becerra has done is signal that, instead of an avenue of last resort, in legal matters, he's the de facto arbiter of ICANN's decision making and policies. Today, it's the .ORG sale. Tomorrow it could assert itself into ICANN's privacy policies or compel changes to Internet standards that may unwittingly help foreign governments, including China.

If he succeeds in influencing the .ORG decision, Becerra establishes himself, perhaps unknowingly, as the new "Supreme Court" of ICANN (in fact, obviating the need for any kind of trial or appeals!). And that opens the door to mischief. For example, if a corporation doesn't like a pending ICANN decision, all it will need to do in the future is appeal to the attorney general, a politician, to try and stop it.

No doubt as attorney general of the state in which ICANN is incorporated, Becerra has a legitimate interest in the organization's compliance with laws. But influencing ICANN's business decisions undermines ICANN's independence and sets a bad precedent for the future.

Even those who oppose the .ORG sale or want greater protections as requested by the Noncommercial Stakeholders Group and the ALAC, should be wary of what this portends. It opens a door where ICANN could succumb to pressure to revise its privacy policies for registrars and registries to comply with California law — or face scrutiny over its nonprofit status.

This precedent would set ICANN back a decade and make the California state attorney general's office the go-to place to influence policy. Anybody who knows me knows that I have been a persistent watchdog on ICANN accountability. It must and should be held accountable for the decisions it makes. But for ICANN to be successful, it must be independent. Let ICANN work. Let the Empowered Community work. Whatever our intended "ends," the consequences of these "means" are deeply disturbing.