Over 360 Security Experts Around the World From Group to Combat COVID-19 Hackers, Protect Hospitals

An international group of more than 360 cyber threat intelligence researchers from over 40 countries have joined forces to help the medical sector amid the COVID-19 crisis. The group consists of a community of Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) experts, Incident responders and Industry experts that have formed a group called COVID-19 CTI League with the mission to neutralize all cyber threats aimed at exploiting the current pandemic. "We identify, analyze and neutralize all threats, but at this most sensitive time are prioritizing front-line medical resources and critical infrastructure," says the group's founder, Ohad Zaidenberg. The COVID-19 CTI League is currently managed by four volunteers, including Head of SecOps for DEF CON, Marc Rogers who told reporters he's never seen this volume of phishing. "I am literally seeing phishing messages in every language known to man." Security experts interested in joining COVID-19 CTI League can visit cti-league.com for further details.