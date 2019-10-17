Home / News I have a News Tip

Microsoft Takes Legal Action Against North Korean Cybercrime Group, Takes Down 50 Domains

  • Dec 30, 2019 5:18 PM PST
Microsoft has taken control of 50 domains used by a North Korean cybercrime group dubbed "Thallium" to steal information from users, including government employees, think tanks, university staff members, and those working on nuclear proliferation issues. "Our court case against Thallium, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, resulted in a court order enabling Microsoft to take control of 50 domains that the group uses to conduct its operations," wrote Tom Burt, Corporate VP, in a blog post today. Burt added: "This is the fourth nation-state activity group against which Microsoft has filed similar legal actions to take down malicious domain infrastructure. Previous disruptions have targeted Barium, operating from China, Strontium, operating from Russia, and Phosphorus, operating from Iran."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybercrime, Cybersecurity, Domain Names
