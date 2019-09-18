Leading Domain Registries and Registrars Release Joint Document on Addressing 'DNS Abuse'

A group of leading domain name registries and registrars have joined forces in the fight against abuse in the Domain Name System (DNS), by developing a "Framework to Address Abuse." Each contributing company has shared its expertise and experience mitigating abusive practices with the goal of submitting the resulting Framework as a foundational document for further discussion in the multistakeholder community. The group includes Public Interest Registry, GoDaddy, Donuts, Tucows, Amazon Registry Services, Inc., Blacknight Solutions, Afilias, Name.com, Amazon Registrar, Inc., Neustar and Nominet UK.

"The registries and registrars participating in this effort recognize that the health and security of the DNS is essential to the trust and safety of the Internet overall and that they have an important, yet often misunderstood, role to play as stewards of this public resource," a spokesperson for the group told CircleID. The group considers the Framework as a critical first step in the scope of the broader community effort to tackle DNS Abuse.

Noteworthy paragraphs from the released document:

— What is DNS abuse? "Before DNS Abuse can be effectively addressed, we recognize the need for a shared understanding as how to define it." The group has collectively defined DNS Abuse as five broad categories of harmful activity: "malware, botnets, phishing, pharming, and spam (when it serves as a delivery mechanism for the other forms of DNS Abuse)"

— When Should a Domain Name Registrar or Registry Act on Website Content Abuse? "Despite the fact that registrars and registries have only one blunt and disproportionate tool to address Website Content Abuse [i.e. disabling the entire domain name], we believe there are certain forms of Website Content Abuse that are so egregious that the contracted party should act when provided with specific and credible notice. Specifically, even without a court order, we believe a registry or registrar should act to disrupt the following forms of Website Content Abuse: (1) child sexual abuse materials ("CSAM"); (2) illegal distribution of opioids online; (3) human trafficking; and (4) specific and credible incitements to violence."

Read the full document here.