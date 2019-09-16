The End of the Road: ICANN, Whois, and Regulation

There's a well-documented crisis facing the domain name system: very few who rely on domain name registration data from the Whois database to perform vital functions can do so any longer, which is escalating consumer harm and abuse on the internet worldwide. And the problems, thanks to ICANN's overly restrictive policy post-GDPR and a failing policy process, are piling up. The practical solution here is that ICANN Org now must step forward with meaningful Whois requirements (embodied in contracts and enforced by ICANN Compliance) that includes a workable data access model — and soon — or the rest of the world might do ICANN's job for it and move legislative and regulatory solutions.

This is because ICANN's current solution — the ongoing expedited policy development process (EPDP) — has failed to make progress and is unlikely to be the answer. Mired in minutia, the EPDP working group is progressing much slower than expected and governments (including the European Commission itself) are increasingly signaling their growing impatience with no access solution. The latest salvo, from the G7 Lyon-Roma Group's 21 June letter, called on ICANN to act quickly to implement a unified access solution for third parties with legitimate purposes. ICANN should be prepared to act quickly when, by its Montreal meeting in November, its EPDP working group doesn't produce a model — or be prepared to be rendered moot by legislation that, in some cases, is already being proposed.

Specifically, ICANN left to its EPDP working group the public interest issues the G7 Lyon-Roma Group and many others raised over the last few years — repeatedly turning away opportunities to address these issues head on. The EPDP's first phase of policy development on Whois and GDPR failed to address this public interest, and the current phase of policy development work that's under way — ostensibly to establish a predictable access and disclosure system for Whois data — has made no real progress over the past several months.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement, cybersecurity, consumer protection, intellectual property and other communities who rely on access to Whois for legitimate work continue to suffer in their efforts to protect users and combat bad actors. This is met with much indifference from registrars and registries who, during recent three day in person meetings in Los Angeles, seemed to ignore facts to the contrary and confuse a perception of not receiving reveal requests with no demand — when the fact is that there's no productive or standard path for submitting those requests today.

The truth is, the situation is very dire for those seeking access to non-public WHOIS data for legitimate purposes that are entirely consistent with GDPR. I have spoken to several companies and attorneys who submit legitimate Whois requests (both in the EU and abroad). The commonly shared experience in frustratingly slow or non-existent replies is backed by data from numerous companies that have continually made data requests of registrars and registries for such purposes and are hearing (largely) silence in return. Whois requests for obviously infringing domain names (including those used for phishing attacks against consumers) for globally recognized brands have been unnecessarily denied.

The stats speak for themselves. From June 2018 to June 2019, brand protection providers made on behalf of numerous clients thousands of requests under lawful bases. The resulting numbers are disappointing:

13,904 requests were made of 413 registrars and 35 registries.

Of those requests, the compliance rate hovered between 4% and 14%.

Further, of reported percentages by one provider: 49.5% — nearly HALF — were outright ignored, with no response at all. 5.75% generated an automatic reply, with no resulting follow-up. A fifth — 20.4% — were sent back with a legal citation for not providing the data. 14.36% were returned with a requirement for additional action (e.g., send by snail mail). 3.68% took irrelevant action (e.g., simply forwarded to the registrant without action). A smattering, less than 1%, demanded payment for the data.



A learning curve might be expected from contracted parties when coming up to speed on GDPR compliance, but we've been in the post-GDPR world now for over a year, and one can't excuse a real issue when requests are outright ignored. Requestors are met often with replies such as: "Send a subpoena" or "File a UDRP" or even "Don't contact us again." A learning curve is one thing — outright antipathy is another.

As predicted by experts, investigatory capability immediately waned the moment ICANN and contracted parties threw the Whois "off switch" in May 2018 — something confirmed by law enforcement officials, who warn that "the internet has become less safe because of an overly conservative interpretation of the GDPR by the ICANN community." This as cybersecurity experts around the world document the rapid increase in cybercrime:

The global cost of cybercrime is rising, and reached an estimated $600 billion in 2018, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, in partnership with McAfee.

According to NormShield's "The State of Financial Phishing" report, approximately 1,900 potential phishing domains were registered in the first half of 2019, a 14% increase in potential phishing domains and double the potential phishing domains that were certified by registrars in one year. Authorities expect that number to increase by another 3,500 by year's end.

Global insurance giant AIG reports that phishing attacks have now outpaced ransomware as the most frequent instances of fraud, alarming the business community and security experts.

It is clear then that the longer ICANN dawdles the more damage will ensue and the more impatient everyone will get. On the governmental side the United States, including the U.S. Congress, is paying attention. In a strongly worded May 2019 letter to then NTIA administrator David Redl, Senate Commerce Committee chairman Roger Wicker wrote: Absent a meaningful resolution to [these] issues, Federal legislation guaranteeing access to WHOIS data may be warranted.

Discussions also are under way within the European Commission with far reaching implications for the domain name industry. For example, a leaked concept paper of a proposed Digital Service Act to revamp the eCommerce Directive shows that the European Commission is exploring intermediary liability concepts for registries and registrars, and rules for public interest data sets.

ICANN is now faced with the political reality that it has failed to protect the public interest, failed to coordinate this aspect of the DNS, and needs to act swiftly or face further regulation. Governments in particular — advocates of some level of Whois access — have shown that they are not in the mood for games and may soon pass regulation if they don't see results. This frustration was on full display in ICANN's recent L.A. EPDP meeting, where a government representative made clear her constituents in Washington are looking for answers and expect them by the Montreal ICANN meeting.

Frustration is boiling over. ICANN Org simply must step up to the plate and establish workable registration data access requirements. If not, based on the continued heel-dragging within ICANN policy work on Whois, this road ends at the imposing doors of discontented governments, who are watching carefully — and with pens in hand.