27 Countries Issue Joint Statement on 'Advancing Responsible State Behavior in Cyberspace'

By CircleID Reporter
  • Sep 23, 2019 6:06 PM PDT
The joint statement was released on Monday at the United Nations ahead of the UN General Assembly's General Debate calling on all states to support the evolving framework and to join in ensuring "greater accountability and stability in cyberspace." Kevin Collier reporting in CNN: "While views of what constitutes acceptable state-sponsored hacking vary, the US and its allies generally agree on a basic rules. It's fair game for intelligence services to hack targets purely to spy and to attack military targets, but attacking civilian infrastructure or to give a country an economic advantage is off limits." The signatories are Australia, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation
