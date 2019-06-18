Ransomware Causes 15 Schools in Arizona To Stay Closed For a Second Day

The Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD), in Arizona which consists of 15 schools and over 9,600 students, canceled classes on both Thursday and Friday after a ransomware virus was found on multiple servers. "Preschools and childcare centers within FUSD were also closed," The Hill reports. An alert posted on FUSD's website says "progress was made today in securing critical FUSD systems, but unfortunately, work will need to continue through the weekend to ensure that students can return to school on Monday." FUSD spokesman Zachery Fountain told The Hill: "Unfortunately, revoking the internet accessibility, while enhancing security, limited our ability to hold school as a number of our systems were simultaneously taken down by that one decision — requiring that we close schools until our regular business systems and back-up systems are fully available. This has taken time and now has moved into a second day of school closures while final steps are taken so that school can take place on Monday,"