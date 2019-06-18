Close to 200K Phishing Domains Discovered in a 5-Month Span, 66% Targetted Consumers, Akamai Reports

Between December 2, 2018 and May 4, 2019, 197,524 phishing domains were discovered, 66% of which directly targeted consumers according to the latest State of the Internet report by Akamai. Also, out all the phishing domains targeting consumers, 50% targeted companies in the financial services industry. "Criminals supplement existing stolen credential data through phishing, and then one way they make money is by hijacking accounts or reselling the lists they create," says Martin McKeay, Security Researcher at Akamai. "We're seeing a whole economy developing to target financial services organizations and their consumers."