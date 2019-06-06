Home / News I have a News Tip

Equifax Announces Comprehensive Consumer Settlement for the 2017 Data Breach

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jul 23, 2019 9:49 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 915

Equifax has announced a comprehensive resolution for its 2017 cybersecurity incident that includes a sum of up to $425 consumer fund. The settlement is reported as the most substantial amount ever paid by a company concerning a data breach according to a New York Times story. In its press release on Monday, Equifax said: "Equifax has agreed to continue the significant steps it has taken in the wake of the cybersecurity incident to enhance its information security and technology program. It also has agreed to make payments totaling $290.5 million directly to certain state and federal regulatory agencies and to pay attorneys' fees and costs in the multi-district litigation." Given the massive size of the breach, Harold Feld, Senior Vice President of Public Knowledge, says the monetary settlement is modest, and he blames the United States' weak federal and state privacy laws for the two-year-long duration it took to reach this settlement.

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics