Equifax Hacked, Nearly Half of US Population Affected

Rick Smith, Chairman and CEO of Equifax Inc., on cybersecurity incident involving consumer information. Equifax has established a dedicated website, www.equifaxsecurity2017.com, to help consumers determine if their information has been potentially impacted and to sign up for credit file monitoring and identity theft protection.In an announcement today, credit reporting giant Equifax revealed a cybersecurity incident potentially impacting approximately 143 million U.S. consumers. The historic data breach has exposed names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some instances, driver's license numbers, Equifax said in the statement. "In addition, credit card numbers for approximately 209,000 U.S. consumers, and certain dispute documents with personal identifying information for approximately 182,000 U.S. consumers, were accessed." Equifax has also identified unauthorized access to limited personal information for certain UK and Canadian residents. The company says it has found no evidence of unauthorized activity on Equifax's core consumer or commercial credit reporting databases.

