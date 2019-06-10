How the Internet Can Be Enormously Accelerated Without Fiber-Optic Cables or LEO Satellites

We got used to it: if we open a website, it's always like stop and go on a high-traffic highway or city traffic jam. At some point, we will reach the destination. The constant stalling is due to a traffic rule for the Internet called TCP (Transmission Control Protocol).

The TCP/IP protocol family comes from the American defense industry. It was introduced by DARPA (Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency) in the early 1970s. At that time, no one had the Internet as the need of the masses on the screen. It was used to control nuclear submarines.

Now 90% of all applications used on the Internet, such as web surfing, multimedia streaming, VoIP, IPTV, etc. use this protocol, which has been adapted over the last 40 years by many improvements (RFC's) to the current state of modern communication networks.

The TCP protocol is a technical achievement with a historical dimension; it still dominates the Internet. Meanwhile, however, it holds up the traffic, and it is barely changeable.

The industry has been struggling for years to eliminate bottlenecks through ever-increasing bandwidths. Their possibilities, however, reach their limits.

In view of the rapid increase in Internet usage, it has not yet been possible to eliminate the basic disadvantages of the TCP protocol or to replace it with a faster new one.

Therefore, attempts are being made to bridge the distance between server and client by setting up Content Delivery Networks (CDN), a tight installation of 5G transmission towers, low-flying micro- and nano-satellites and ever higher bandwidths. However, this causes high investment and operating costs, and it only alleviates the pain.

A new HTTP-SS Technology

The TCP rules are highly complex. The Researcher and Developer Dipl.-Ing. (FH) Klaus Rock and his team began more than 15 years ago to fight their way through the bushes and develop new rules that send all the information through the lines without stopping. Now the prototype is ready, and the patents are registered. The team has succeeded in solving the distance problem by eliminating the associated high bandwidth losses by developing a new HTTP-SS (Single Stream) Technology. Today, we can demonstrate how, independently of the existing infrastructure (copper cable, fiber optic cable, satellite), the flow rate is multiplied.

The "impossible" solution is there. It is software-based. Hardware conversions are not required. Runtime problems are eliminated, the available bandwidth can be more than doubled and the data volume to be transferred can be reduced by more than 50%. The technology is expected to be available for professional and private use this year, starting in Q4.

It will turn out that some Telecoms are right in their assessment that supplying the whole country with fiber optic cables or launching ten thousand of microsatellites cannot be economical. In fact, the existing copper pipes or geostationary satellites can be "doped" in such a way that even the rural areas get a very good supply quickly.

More information's you can securely download here:

https://web.tresorit.com/l#7G9z96EF9fTUOfiDhu7W_A

https://web.tresorit.com/l#wCobBw8M68Tq4KZz5mrmcg