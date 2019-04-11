Home / News I have a News Tip

ICANN's Recent .amazon Decision Denounced by Presidents of Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Bolivia

By CircleID Reporter
  • May 28, 2019 12:20 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 1,103

MAY 26, 2019 / Andean Presidential Council during a gathering in Lima of the Andean Community regional bloc issued a joint statement opposing delegation of the top-level domain '.amazon' to the Amazon Inc.

The presidents of Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Bolivia have criticized the recent ICANN decision to grant global retailer Amazon the rights to the .amazon top-level domain. The four leaders — Peru's Martin Vizcarra, Colombia's Ivan Duque, Ecuador's Lenin Moreno and Bolivia's Evo Morales — vowed to join forces in protecting their countries form what they call inadequate governance of the internet. The four leaders issued a joint statement (Spanish) on Sunday stating that the decision sets "a grave precedent by prioritizing private commercial interests above the considerations of state public policies, the rights of indigenous people and the preservation of the Amazon." Sidenote: Bolivia, Peru, Columbia and Ecuador are the current members of the "Andean Community" or A.C. (Spanish: Comunidad Andina, CAN), previously known as the "Andean Pact" created to promote the expansion of markets in the region and guarantee an effective economic development.

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Domain Names, ICANN, Internet Governance, New TLDs
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics