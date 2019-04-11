ICANN's Recent .amazon Decision Denounced by Presidents of Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Bolivia

MAY 26, 2019 / Andean Presidential Council during a gathering in Lima of the Andean Community regional bloc issued a joint statement opposing delegation of the top-level domain '.amazon' to the Amazon Inc.

The presidents of Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Bolivia have criticized the recent ICANN decision to grant global retailer Amazon the rights to the .amazon top-level domain. The four leaders — Peru's Martin Vizcarra, Colombia's Ivan Duque, Ecuador's Lenin Moreno and Bolivia's Evo Morales — vowed to join forces in protecting their countries form what they call inadequate governance of the internet. The four leaders issued a joint statement (Spanish) on Sunday stating that the decision sets "a grave precedent by prioritizing private commercial interests above the considerations of state public policies, the rights of indigenous people and the preservation of the Amazon." Sidenote: Bolivia, Peru, Columbia and Ecuador are the current members of the "Andean Community" or A.C. (Spanish: Comunidad Andina, CAN), previously known as the "Andean Pact" created to promote the expansion of markets in the region and guarantee an effective economic development.