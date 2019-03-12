Home / News I have a News Tip

ICANN Says Amazon Inc's Application for .AMAZON TLD Can Proceed Following 30 Days of Public Comment

By CircleID Reporter
  • May 20, 2019 8:25 PM PDT
The giant online retailer Amazon Inc is one step away from winning the .AMAZON top-level domain name after a 7-year battle with the eight Latin American countries. The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) on Monday concluded that there is no public policy reason for the .AMAZON applications not to proceed in the New gTLD Program. It has given the application a final 30-day period of public comment before moving ahead. The conclusion was reached after the Amazon basin countries Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Guyana and Suriname failed to reach an agreement.

From ICANN May 15th resolution: "the Board finds the Amazon corporation proposal of 17 April 2019 acceptable, and therefore directs the ICANN org President and CEO, or his designee(s), to continue processing of the .AMAZON applications according to the policies and procedures of the New gTLD Program. This includes the publication of the Public Interest Commitments (PICs), as proposed by the Amazon corporation, for a 30-day public comment period, as per the established procedures of the New gTLD program."

Rights undermined: The Brazilian Foreign Ministry said it feared the ICANN decision did not sufficiently take into account the interests of the South American governments involved and undermined the rights of sovereign states.

