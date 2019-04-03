Home / News I have a News Tip

Two Years Later WannaCry Continues to Spread to Vulnerable Devices, Nearly 5M Devices Affected

By CircleID Reporter
  • May 16, 2019 2:49 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 683

A slide from a 2017 presentation by Sophos CTO Joe Levy depicting the timeline of events and how the WannaCry outbreak was able to spread so quickly. (Source: Sophos)

Two years after the initial wave of WannaCry attack in May of 2017, security researchers say the ransomware continues to spread to vulnerable devices. WannaCry infection has affected close to 5 million devices to date. InfoSecurity's Michael Hill writes: "Although WannaCry variants detections have been subdued since the global kill switch was activated, they have far from disappeared. Malwarebytes' research showed that Eastern countries are most at risk from WannaCry; the majority of detections since its initial spread landed in India (727,883), Indonesia (561,381), the US (430,643), Russia (356,146) and Malaysia (335,814). In the UK, there have been 17,185 detections since the initial attack took place, with just 41 incidents recorded since April 1, 2019. In contrast, other countries have continued to register large numbers of detections in the same period; India (19,777), Indonesia (19,192) and the US (3325), for instance."

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, Malware
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics