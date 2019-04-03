Two Years Later WannaCry Continues to Spread to Vulnerable Devices, Nearly 5M Devices Affected

A slide from a 2017 presentation by Sophos CTO Joe Levy depicting the timeline of events and how the WannaCry outbreak was able to spread so quickly. (Source: Sophos)

Two years after the initial wave of WannaCry attack in May of 2017, security researchers say the ransomware continues to spread to vulnerable devices. WannaCry infection has affected close to 5 million devices to date. InfoSecurity's Michael Hill writes: "Although WannaCry variants detections have been subdued since the global kill switch was activated, they have far from disappeared. Malwarebytes' research showed that Eastern countries are most at risk from WannaCry; the majority of detections since its initial spread landed in India (727,883), Indonesia (561,381), the US (430,643), Russia (356,146) and Malaysia (335,814). In the UK, there have been 17,185 detections since the initial attack took place, with just 41 incidents recorded since April 1, 2019. In contrast, other countries have continued to register large numbers of detections in the same period; India (19,777), Indonesia (19,192) and the US (3325), for instance."