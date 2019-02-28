Hackers in Possession of Over 312K Files, 516GB Financial Data of Some of World's Largest Companies

A report broke today revealing hackers have successfully breached a German internet infrastructure firm that provides services to several large companies, including Ericsson, Leica, Toshiba, UniCredit, British Telecom, Hugo Boss, NH Hotel Group, Oracle, Airbus, Porsche, and Volkswagen. Motherboard's Joseph Cox reports : "Citycomp, the impacted Germany-based firm, provides servers, storage, and other computer equipment to large companies… Michael Bartsch, executive director of Deutor Cyber Security Solutions, a firm Citycomp said was authorized to speak about the case, confirmed the breach to Motherboard in an email Tuesday." On a website believed to be created to distribute Citycomp client data, hackers claim possession of 312,570 files in 51,025 folders, over 516GBb data financial and private information on all clients.

