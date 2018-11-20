Home / News I have a News Tip

Hackers Behind Marriott Breach Left Clues Suggesting Link to Chinese Government

By CircleID Reporter
  • Dec 06, 2018 2:43 PM PST
Hackers behind the massive data breach of the hotel group Marriott International Inc have left clues suggesting ties to the Chinese government intelligence-gathering operation, Reuters reports. Marriott had reported last week that a hack starting four years ago had exposed the records of half a billion customers in its reservation system. Reuters' Christopher Bing writes: "Private investigators looking into the breach have found hacking tools, techniques and procedures previously used in attacks attributed to Chinese hackers ... While China has emerged as the lead suspect in the case, the sources cautioned it was possible somebody else was behind the hack because other parties had access to the same hacking tools, some of which have previously been posted online."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybercrime, Cybersecurity, Privacy
