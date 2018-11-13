Home / News I have a News Tip

NTIA Releases Cybersecurity Road Map for "Building a More Resilient Internet"

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 30, 2018 4:15 PM PST
U.S. Departments of Commerce and Homeland Security have released a road map setting out steps to stop the cyber threat to nations internet infrastructure, announced NTIA. The document provides a coordination plan among government, civil society, technologists, academics, and industry sectors. From the announcement: "The road map is organized into five lines of effort — Internet of Things, Enterprise, Internet Infrastructure, Technology Development and Transition, Awareness and Education — that include tasks aligned with the actions prescribed in the Botnet Report. ... This is just a starting point and the road map will evolve to address the rapid changes in digital technologies and the threat environment."

