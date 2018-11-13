U.S. Departments of Commerce and Homeland Security have released a road map setting out steps to stop the cyber threat to nations internet infrastructure, announced NTIA. The document provides a coordination plan among government, civil society, technologists, academics, and industry sectors. From the announcement: "The road map is organized into five lines of effort — Internet of Things, Enterprise, Internet Infrastructure, Technology Development and Transition, Awareness and Education — that include tasks aligned with the actions prescribed in the Botnet Report. ... This is just a starting point and the road map will evolve to address the rapid changes in digital technologies and the threat environment."
