DK Hostmaster Wins Award for Transparency and Trust Online

The nonprofit Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies (ASOP Global) presented its annual Internet Pharmacy Safety E-Commerce Leadership Award to .DK Hostmaster at the 2018 ICANN63 today in Barcelona, Spain.

The domain name administrator for Denmark, DK Hostmaster, was selected for the award based on their commitment to ensuring citizen safety by maintaining transparent WHOIS data, proactively enforcing identity accuracy policies to increase consumer trust and safety online.

"ASOP Global is pleased to recognize DK Hostmaster for their outstanding efforts to prevent the illegal use of domain names for online drug sales and rapidly responding to any complaints," said Libby Baney, Principal at Faegre Baker Daniels Consulting and senior advisor to ASOP Global.

All DK domain names belong to the sovereign state of Demark and are managed by DK Hostmaster and its owner, nonprofit member association Dansk Internet Forum (DIFO).

"DK Hostmaster is honored to receive this award for our continued efforts to ensure a safe and trustworthy .dk zone through transparency and focus on ensuring the identity of the owners of a .dk domain name" said DK Hostmaster CEO, Jakob Truelsen.

"DK Hostmaster's policy to keep WHOIS data open and transparent creates a more secure, trustworthy environment in the .dk namespace," Baney commented. As a member of the Coalition for a Secure and Transparent Internet, ASOP Global further commends DK Hostmaster for their policy on transparent WHOIS and encourages other registries and registrars to follow their lead.

"Transparency has shown to be an effective tool to prevent abuse. Sunlight has proven to an effective disinfectant" said DK Hostmaster CEO, Jakob Truelsen.

Nominations for ASOP Global's third Internet Pharmacy E-Commerce Safety Award are now open. Award recipients will be announced during ICANN66 in November 2019 in Montreal, Canada.

About ASOP Global

The Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies (ASOP Global), a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization headquartered in Washington, D.C. with activities in U.S., Canada, Europe, India, Latin America and Asia, is dedicated to protecting consumers around the world, ensuring safe access to medications, and combating illegal online drug sellers.