Home / News I have a News Tip

Russian Hackers Have Penetrated U.S. Electric Utilities

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jul 24, 2018 2:01 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 642

U.S. federal government officials have revealed Russian hackers have been able to gain access to the networks of electric utilities in the country, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. "Hundreds of victims" have been claimed by a Russian state-sponsored group known as Dragonfly or Energetic Bear. According to the DHS officials, the attackers initiated the campaign by targeting employees of the utility companies' suppliers. Using spear-phishing emails and watering-hole attacks, the hackers were able to gain access to the suppliers' networks and steal suppliers' credentials to access the utility networks.

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, Networks
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics