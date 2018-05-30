Russian Hackers Have Penetrated U.S. Electric Utilities

U.S. federal government officials have revealed Russian hackers have been able to gain access to the networks of electric utilities in the country, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. "Hundreds of victims" have been claimed by a Russian state-sponsored group known as Dragonfly or Energetic Bear. According to the DHS officials, the attackers initiated the campaign by targeting employees of the utility companies' suppliers. Using spear-phishing emails and watering-hole attacks, the hackers were able to gain access to the suppliers' networks and steal suppliers' credentials to access the utility networks.