Home / News I have a News Tip

Anti-Phishing Working Group Proposes Use of Secure Hashing to Address GDPR-Whois Debacle

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jul 10, 2018 1:49 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 1,385

The AntiPhishing Working Group (APWG) in a letter to ICANN has expressed concern that the redaction of the WHOIS data as defined by GDPR for all domains is "over-prescriptive". APWG which is an international coalition of private industry, government and law-enforcement actors, says such a redaction of WHOIS data will "hinder legitimate anti-spam, anti-phishing, anti-malware and brand protection activities, particularly efforts to identify related domains that are under unified (e.g., cyber attacker's) control." Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite says: "The hashing system may also be beneficial to interest groups such as trademark owners and law enforcement, which also look for registration patterns when tracking down abuse registrants. The proposal would create implementation headaches for registries and registrars — which would actually have to build the crypto into their systems — and compliance challenges for ICANN."

Related topics: Cybercrime, Cybersecurity, DNS, Domain Names, ICANN, Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation, Privacy, Registry Services, Whois
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics