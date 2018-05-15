Home / News I have a News Tip

Oracle Launches Internet Intelligence Map Providing Insight Into the Impact of Internet Disruptions

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jun 13, 2018 10:47 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 668

Oracle today announced the launch of the Internet Intelligence Map website; a source available for free that provides country-level connectivity statistics based on traceroutes, BGP, and DNS query volumes on a single dashboard. By presenting these three dimensions of internet connectivity side-by-side, company hopes users can investigate the impact of an issue on internet connectivity worldwide. Doug Madory, Director of Internet Analysis at Oracle Dyn, writes: "The website has two sections: Country Statistics and Traffic Shifts.  The Country Statistics section reports any potential Internet disruptions seen during the previous 48 hours. Disruption severity is based on three primary measures of Internet connectivity in that country:  BGP routes, traceroutes to responding hosts and DNS queries hitting our servers from that country."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, DDoS, Networks
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics