Home / News I have a News Tip

Internet Society Announces New Partnership with Consumers International

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jun 13, 2018 11:17 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 617

The Internet Society today announced a new working partnership with Consumers International, the membership organization for consumer groups around the world. "We will be working with industry and consumer groups to improve the overall security and privacy of IoT offerings, and to make sure consumers have products or services that are secure and privacy-respecting," says a joint statement from Kathy Brown, President & CEO of Interne Society and Amanda Long, Director General of Consumers International. "Many IoT products are rushed to market with little consideration for basic security and privacy protections. It's time for manufacturers to get ahead of the IoT security curve and take actions that will limit risk and instill consumer trust. To do this, we will work with manufacturers, retailers and regulators to make sure safety and privacy are included in the initial design and through the entire product lifecycle. And this is just the beginning."

Related topics: Cybercrime, Cybersecurity, Internet Governance, Internet of Things, Mobile Internet, Web
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics