Internet Society Announces New Partnership with Consumers International

The Internet Society today announced a new working partnership with Consumers International, the membership organization for consumer groups around the world. "We will be working with industry and consumer groups to improve the overall security and privacy of IoT offerings, and to make sure consumers have products or services that are secure and privacy-respecting," says a joint statement from Kathy Brown, President & CEO of Interne Society and Amanda Long, Director General of Consumers International. "Many IoT products are rushed to market with little consideration for basic security and privacy protections. It's time for manufacturers to get ahead of the IoT security curve and take actions that will limit risk and instill consumer trust. To do this, we will work with manufacturers, retailers and regulators to make sure safety and privacy are included in the initial design and through the entire product lifecycle. And this is just the beginning."