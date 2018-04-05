A Massachusetts school district was forced to pay a $10,000 Bitcoin ransom to hackers following a cyberattack that blocked access to its system. CBS News reports: "And despite the nefarious nature of the school system's lockdown, there is no criminal investigation into the matter because solving this crime is 'impossible,' said Interim Leominster Police Chief Michael Goldman. ... It's something that very, very likely came from out of the country, and trying to trace something like this down is impossible." The school district is now waiting for its system to be fully restored.