World's Largest DDoS-for-Hire Service Taken Down in Major International Probe

By CircleID Reporter
  • Apr 25, 2018 6:02 PM PDT
Webstresser.org, considered the world’s biggest marketplace to hire DDoS services, has been taken down according to an announcement issued today by the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement (Europol). Webstresser.org had reached over 136 000 registered users and responsible for 4 million attacks by April 2018. Targets included banks, government institutions, police forces, as well as the gaming industry.

From Europol: "The administrators of the DDoS marketplace webstresser.org were arrested on 24 April 2018 as a result of Operation Power Off, a complex investigation led by the Dutch Police and the UK’s National Crime Agency with the support of Europol and a dozen law enforcement agencies from around the world. The administrators were located in the United Kingdom, Croatia, Canada and Serbia. Further measures were taken against the top users of this marketplace in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Croatia, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Hong Kong. The illegal service was shut down and its infrastructure seized in the Netherlands, the US and Germany."

