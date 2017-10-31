Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Cyberattack Causes Operational Disruption to Critical Infrastructure Using New Malware TRITON

By CircleID Reporter
  • Dec 14, 2017 3:54 PM PST
A new malware designed to manipulate industrial safety systems was deployed against a critical infrastructure organization that provides emergency shutdown capability for industrial processes, according to a report released today. FireEye security firm says: "This malware, which we call TRITON, is an attack framework built to interact with Triconex Safety Instrumented System (SIS) controllers. ... The attacker gained remote access to an SIS engineering workstation and deployed the TRITON attack framework to reprogram the SIS controllers. During the incident, some SIS controllers entered a failed safe state, which automatically shutdown the industrial process and prompted the asset owner to initiate an investigation. The investigation found that the SIS controllers initiated a safe shutdown when application code between redundant processing units failed a validation check — resulting in an MP diagnostic failure message."

