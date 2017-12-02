WHOIS: How Could I Have Been So Blind?

A colleague was recently commenting on an article by Michele Neylon "European Data Protection Authorities Send Clear Message to ICANN” citing the EU Data Commissioners of the Article 29 Working Party, the grouping a determinate factor In the impending death of WHOIS.
He is on point when he said:
What the European Data Protection authorities have not yet put together is that the protection of people's mental integrity on the Internet is not solely due to the action of law enforcement, but a cast of others (anti-spam/abuse initiates, DDoS mitigation, etc.) who are not law enforcement but do rely upon visibility into the DNS Whois to perform their services.
But then goes on to write:
… it is apparent that such position lacks consideration of the impact to other fundamental rights provided by the Union.
and thus misses the point, and worse yet, fails to sup upon the delicious, delicious irony. Their well-meaning initiatives are subject to a much higher court, the court that administers The Law of Unintended Consequences. Deprecate WHOIS, and so doing, deprecate the very privacy you are seeking to protect.
I consider spam to be a common, but mild invasion of privacy, a misuse of personal information, better put. To expect law enforcement to magically become aware of the millions of spam attacks totaling billions of electronic messages of all types that occur daily is either naive or insane. Or so I had thought:
I just now had an epiphany, a revelation! I've been looking at this all wrong.
Clearly, the EU has set aside massive amounts of money to hire the army of new law enforcement personnel necessary to investigate spam attacks.
Obviously, the universally beloved EU Data Commissioners have made expertly-crafted anti-spam laws and creative new international legal frameworks foremost in the docket, ready to be deployed in the coming months.
I can't imagine otherwise, nor is the notion conceivable that these wise and exalted Data Commissioners, paragons in every respect, do not have a really fantastic rabbit up their sleeve (or up somewhere), to fully address the open question of what happens when the imminent WHOIS closure causes current spam protection mechanisms and operations teams, dependant to a great degree upon WHOIS to fail; unable to stop untold billions of malicious emails May 29, 2018.
No. I won't have a word of it!
Between the time the spam is launched at a network and the time these new super-cybercops arrest the criminals with their newly-minted laws, between those points in time, and between those spam and their intended recipients are soon-to-be hobbled spam filters that rely upon WHOIS data. But since that telemetry will be lost, the DPs (using that term in the adult video sense seems to make sense, since all this cleverness will serve to address several holes) must have some new secret technology to protect networks and individual users, slated to be launched May 28, 2018. I can't WAIT to see what they've come up with! A heretofore unknown, top-secret FUSSP* spam filter that will make up for any shortfalls choking the living crap out of WHOIS will accomplish is undoubtedly ready to roll.
* Final Ultimate Solution to the Spam Problem
At risk of sounding a little cynical, this is also a great personal boon. I consult with law enforcement agencies globally and train them in investigation techniques, so I expect more major new contracts than I can possibly handle. My prices must go up; I adjusted my price list for a 3 x increase June 01, 2018. Too little? So confident am I in the EU Data Commissioners, who enjoy Papal-grade infallibility to have foreseen all angles, I've put in for one of those fancy new Aston Martin Valkyries (although the new Tesla Roadster is tempting, too ... bah. I can afford them both!)
It will be like having my birthday at the end of May, I'm certain.
I am a little concerned about the Registrar Industry though. Their sheer selflessness, emblematic in their willingness to so readily accept the massive losses to their revenue streams as the absence of public WHOIS rendering proxy registration services more anachronistic than Whale Oil might cause there to be a few pinches to the pocketbooks of those employed as a result of that lucrative gravy train running dry. I can't think of another industry ever having been so generous of spirit and funds, so very socially aware that nary a creature can be found to be stirring, not even a mouse.
No matter, I'm dead sure the domains will be flying off the shelves now that it is safe to buy one in total secrecy, free of any reservations that may exist under the current exploitative, onerous régime.
In summation, I'd like to apologize to all and sundry for my wrongheadedness in my afore-expressed stance on this matter. WHOIS? Kill it! Kill it with FIRE!
Just wait for the increase in domain thefts, and reduced ability to prove one was the previous registrant.
http://www.circleid.com/posts/20170326_a_case_to_further_dns_registrar_industry_self_regulation/
Domain "registration" will now only be exclusively at the registrar sponsorship level.
Now lets dig a little deeper. Domains are a very low margin business, most of the money goes to the registry not the registrar. So it only take one tech support call and a registrar will have lost all their profit on a domain name. Thus we see policies like this:
https://www.thedomains.com/2013/12/09/looks-like-godaddy-charges-some-customers-50-if-they-get-hit-with-a-udrp/
https://www.godaddy.com/legal-agreements.aspx
"GoDaddy also reserves the right to charge you reasonable "administrative fees" or "processing fees" for (i) tasks GoDaddy may perform outside the normal scope of its Services, (ii) additional time and/or costs GoDaddy may incur in providing its Services, and/or (iii) your noncompliance with this Agreement (as determined by GoDaddy in its sole and absolute discretion). Typical administrative or processing fee scenarios include, but are not limited to (i) customer service issues that require additional personal time or attention; (ii) UDRP actions(s) in connection with your domain name(s) and/or disputes that require accounting or legal services, whether performed by GoDaddy staff or by outside firms retained by GoDaddy; (iii) recouping any and all costs and fees, including the cost of Services, incurred by GoDaddy as the results of chargebacks or other payment disputes brought by you, your bank or Payment Method processor. These administrative fees or processing fees will be billed to the Payment Method you have on file with GoDaddy."
To be clear, I am not picking on GoDaddy. Being the largest registrar, they just make it easy for me to make my point in a way that can't be dismissed. I am a registrar to and so I understand the costs involved and the reason GoDaddy does what it does.
The point is removing Whois is only going to make life more difficult for registrants, and thus registrars. Registrars WILL charge additional fees to cover the problems and depending on the circumstances registrants may just give up and then the entire domain industry takes a hit because of bad customer experiences .... And the customer/registrant can't even wrap their heads around why this is happening. Registrants will know its wrong and nonsensical, but the true reasons for the problems will always elude them. Back to:
http://www.circleid.com/posts/20170326_a_case_to_further_dns_registrar_industry_self_regulation/
I think the best way to capture the problem was when, at an ICANN meeting, some folks asked the ICANN employees if they themselves had any domain names. In other words asked them if they ate their own dog food:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eating_your_own_dog_food
They AVOIDED the question entirely. I asked how they benefited registrants, and received the same response.
Nobody should be surprised where we are at, or where we are heading. If you are, you have not been paying attention.
Here is a suggestion, and yew I know this will never happen:
The president and CEO of ICANN shall be REQUIRED to be the registrant of ICANN.ORG. They shall be required to pay for renewals via their personal credit card, and maintain credit card updates with the current registrar. They shall only renew 1 year in advance, never more that one year. Renewals shall only be done via transfers before the expiration date. Transfer shall only be to a registrar which has not been a sponsor of ICANN.ORG for the last 10 years. The registry, PIR, shall not be allowed to treat ICANN.ORG any differently than any other .ORG registration. In fact PIR shall not be allowed to apply server locks on ICANN.ORG unless at least 25% of total .ORG registrations are also using this service. Privacy whois shall not be used on ICANN.ORG and the whois value of ICANN.ORG shall be the president and CEOs personal address, phone number, and email address.
If anybody thinks my proposal is unfair or inappropriate, I would LOVE to hear why you think so. The president and CEO of ICANN is basically in charge of all domain names, so lets make sure they actually know that that entails ...... Perhaps it should even be a requirement for the job, now that's a silly idea!