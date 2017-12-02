WHOIS: How Could I Have Been So Blind?

A colleague was recently commenting on an article by Michele Neylon "European Data Protection Authorities Send Clear Message to ICANN” citing the EU Data Commissioners of the Article 29 Working Party, the grouping a determinate factor In the impending death of WHOIS.

He is on point when he said:

What the European Data Protection authorities have not yet put together is that the protection of people's mental integrity on the Internet is not solely due to the action of law enforcement, but a cast of others (anti-spam/abuse initiates, DDoS mitigation, etc.) who are not law enforcement but do rely upon visibility into the DNS Whois to perform their services.

But then goes on to write:

… it is apparent that such position lacks consideration of the impact to other fundamental rights provided by the Union.

and thus misses the point, and worse yet, fails to sup upon the delicious, delicious irony. Their well-meaning initiatives are subject to a much higher court, the court that administers The Law of Unintended Consequences. Deprecate WHOIS, and so doing, deprecate the very privacy you are seeking to protect.

I consider spam to be a common, but mild invasion of privacy, a misuse of personal information, better put. To expect law enforcement to magically become aware of the millions of spam attacks totaling billions of electronic messages of all types that occur daily is either naive or insane. Or so I had thought:

I just now had an epiphany, a revelation! I've been looking at this all wrong.

Clearly, the EU has set aside massive amounts of money to hire the army of new law enforcement personnel necessary to investigate spam attacks.

Obviously, the universally beloved EU Data Commissioners have made expertly-crafted anti-spam laws and creative new international legal frameworks foremost in the docket, ready to be deployed in the coming months.

I can't imagine otherwise, nor is the notion conceivable that these wise and exalted Data Commissioners, paragons in every respect, do not have a really fantastic rabbit up their sleeve (or up somewhere), to fully address the open question of what happens when the imminent WHOIS closure causes current spam protection mechanisms and operations teams, dependant to a great degree upon WHOIS to fail; unable to stop untold billions of malicious emails May 29, 2018.

No. I won't have a word of it!

Between the time the spam is launched at a network and the time these new super-cybercops arrest the criminals with their newly-minted laws, between those points in time, and between those spam and their intended recipients are soon-to-be hobbled spam filters that rely upon WHOIS data. But since that telemetry will be lost, the DPs (using that term in the adult video sense seems to make sense, since all this cleverness will serve to address several holes) must have some new secret technology to protect networks and individual users, slated to be launched May 28, 2018. I can't WAIT to see what they've come up with! A heretofore unknown, top-secret FUSSP* spam filter that will make up for any shortfalls choking the living crap out of WHOIS will accomplish is undoubtedly ready to roll.

* Final Ultimate Solution to the Spam Problem

At risk of sounding a little cynical, this is also a great personal boon. I consult with law enforcement agencies globally and train them in investigation techniques, so I expect more major new contracts than I can possibly handle. My prices must go up; I adjusted my price list for a 3 x increase June 01, 2018. Too little? So confident am I in the EU Data Commissioners, who enjoy Papal-grade infallibility to have foreseen all angles, I've put in for one of those fancy new Aston Martin Valkyries (although the new Tesla Roadster is tempting, too ... bah. I can afford them both!)

It will be like having my birthday at the end of May, I'm certain.

I am a little concerned about the Registrar Industry though. Their sheer selflessness, emblematic in their willingness to so readily accept the massive losses to their revenue streams as the absence of public WHOIS rendering proxy registration services more anachronistic than Whale Oil might cause there to be a few pinches to the pocketbooks of those employed as a result of that lucrative gravy train running dry. I can't think of another industry ever having been so generous of spirit and funds, so very socially aware that nary a creature can be found to be stirring, not even a mouse.

No matter, I'm dead sure the domains will be flying off the shelves now that it is safe to buy one in total secrecy, free of any reservations that may exist under the current exploitative, onerous régime.

In summation, I'd like to apologize to all and sundry for my wrongheadedness in my afore-expressed stance on this matter. WHOIS? Kill it! Kill it with FIRE!