Cyberattacks Against Abortion Clinics on the Rise

Over the past few years, cyberattacks and internet harassment have escalated against abortion clinics intended to disrupt services, intimidate providers and patients. Rebecca Grant reports on the "The Disturbing Rise of Cyberattacks Against Abortion Clinics," published in the Wired today: "While hate speech and online harassment have long plagued abortion providers — including over 42,500 incidents of hate speech in 2016 alone, according to the National Abortion Federation — actual hacking represents a serious escalation. Even organizations like Planned Parenthood, which have significant resources and manpower, struggle to prevent attacks from a loosely organized but determined group of 'hacktivists' and extremists. ... anti-abortion groups have used tactics like this since the early days of the internet, but the vulnerability landscape has broadened and diversified."
