Home / News I have a News Tip

Cyberattacks Against Abortion Clinics on the Rise

  • Oct 05, 2017 10:33 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 1,006
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

Over the past few years, cyberattacks and internet harassment have escalated against abortion clinics intended to disrupt services, intimidate providers and patients. Rebecca Grant reports on the "The Disturbing Rise of Cyberattacks Against Abortion Clinics," published in the Wired today: "While hate speech and online harassment have long plagued abortion providers — including over 42,500 incidents of hate speech in 2016 alone, according to the National Abortion Federation — actual hacking represents a serious escalation. Even organizations like Planned Parenthood, which have significant resources and manpower, struggle to prevent attacks from a loosely organized but determined group of 'hacktivists' and extremists. ... anti-abortion groups have used tactics like this since the early days of the internet, but the vulnerability landscape has broadened and diversified."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybercrime

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

A European Perspective on the Equifax Hack: Encouraging Data Security Through Regulation

  • Sep 29, 2017
  • Comments: 2

Preliminary Thoughts on the Equifax Hack

  • Sep 17, 2017
  • Comments: 5

Abusive and Malicious Registrations of Domain Names

  • Sep 14, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Lessons Learned from Harvey and Irma

  • Sep 09, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Fighting Phishing with Domain Name Disputes

  • Sep 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

China to Create National Cyberattack Database

  • Sep 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Bluetooth-Based Attack Vector Dubbed "BlueBorne" Exposes Almost Every Connected Device

  • Sep 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

U.S. Navy Investigating Possibility of Cyberattack Behind Two Navy Destroyer Collisions

  • Sep 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Equifax Breach Blamed on Open-Source Software Flaw

  • Sep 11, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Equifax Hacked, Nearly Half of US Population Affected

  • Sep 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services

IP Addressing

Sponsored by Avenue4 LLC
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

ACCELR/8 is a transformative IPv4 market solution developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman that enables organizations buying or selling blocks as small as /20s to keep pace with the evolving demands of the market by applying processes that have delivered value for many of the largest market participants. more»

  • By Avenue4 LLC
  • Views: 510

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Attacks Decrease by 23 Precent in 1st Quarter While Peak Attack Sizes Increase: DDoS Trends Report

Verisign Releases Q4 2016 DDoS Trends Report: 167% Increase in Average Peak Attack from 2015 to 2016

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Defending Against Layer 7 DDoS Attacks

Understanding the Risks of the Dark Web

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

How Savvy DDoS Attackers Are Using DNSSEC Against Us

Verisign Q1 2016 DDoS Trends: Attack Activity Increases 111 Percent Year Over Year

Is Your TLD Threat Mitigation Strategy up to Scratch?

i2Coalition to Host First Ever Smarter Internet Forum

Resilient Cybersecurity: Dealing with On-Premise, Cloud-Based and Hybrid Security Complexities

Verisign Releases Q4 2015 DDoS Trends - DDoS Attack Activity Increasing by 85% Year Over Year

Best Practices from Verizon - Proactively Mitigating Emerging Fraudulent Activities

Neustar Data Identifies Most Popular Times of Year for DDoS Attacks in 2015

The Framework for Resilient Cybersecurity (Webinar)

2015 Trends: Multi-channel, Streaming Media and the Growth of Fraud

Verisign Mitigates More Attack Activity in Q3 2015 Than Any Other Quarter During Last Two Years

Verisign & Forrester Webinar: Defending Against Cyber Threats in Complex Hybrid-Cloud Environments

Faster DDoS Mitigation - Introducing Verisign OpenHybrid Customer Activated Mitigation

View More